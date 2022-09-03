Football
Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: East Bengal v Mumbai City FC- Scores, Updates, Live blog
Follows us for all the LIVE action from Durand Cup 22 clash between East Bengal v Mumbai City FC.
The Islanders take on East Bengal in all-ISL clash from Durand Cup 2022.
East Bengal needs a big win and hope that Rajasthan loses their last game to qualify for knockouts.
Mumbai has qualified and relaxing at the top of the table.
Let us see who wins the battle today.
Live Updates
- 3 Sep 2022 1:21 PM GMT
HALF TIME: East Bengal 3-3 Mumbai City FC
It has been a crazy half of football. Both team have played some brilliant football.
East Bengal started with Sumeet Passi goal and then asserted their authority with a Silva screamer.
Mumbai City was handed a lifeline by Greg Stewart. East Bengal was gifted one goal by Nawaz who spilled a Sumeet Passi cross.
It was all Chhangte after that as the youngster scored two goal to bring Mumbai City back in the game.
An interesting 2nd half awaits.
- 3 Sep 2022 1:08 PM GMT
Let us summarize what has gone till now in the game.
- East Bengal has scored 3 goals. Sumeet Passi scored 2 of them and Silva scored one screamer.
- Mumbai City has replied twice courtesy Stewart and Chhangte.
- Both goalkeepers have made one big error.