ISL Transfers: East Bengal sign Edmund Lalrindika and Bipin Singh ahead of new season

East Bengal FC have announced the signings of Indian national team attackers Edmund Lalrindika and Bipin Singh, adding firepower to their frontline ahead of the upcoming season.

Edmund joins the club from Inter Kashi FC on a three-year contract. The 26-year-old forward, who will wear jersey number 10, returns to East Bengal after a five-year gap.

He previously represented the Red & Gold Brigade during the 2019-20 I-League season on loan from Bengaluru FC, but an injury during his debut match against Mohun Bagan cut that stint short.

Since then, Edmund has impressed with his performances in the I-League. In the 2024-25 season, he played 24 matches for Inter Kashi, scoring four goals and providing six assists.

Across two seasons, he contributed eight goals and 13 assists. A product of the AIFF Elite Academy and Bengaluru FC’s youth system, Edmund made his senior India debut in June 2024 in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Kuwait.

Bipin Singh, meanwhile, signs a two-year deal with an option to extend for a third year. The 29-year-old winger joins on a free transfer from Mumbai City FC, where he spent seven years and became the club’s second-highest all-time scorer with 28 goals and 17 assists from 158 appearances.

He won two ISL Shields and two ISL Cups with Mumbai and scored in both the 2021 and 2024 ISL finals. He will wear jersey number 29.

Both signings were welcomed by East Bengal’s Head of Football Thangboi Singto and Head Coach Oscar Bruzon, who praised their experience, versatility, and winning mentality. The club believes Edmund and Bipin will play key roles as East Bengal aim for a strong campaign this season.

Player registrations are subject to completion of regulatory processes.