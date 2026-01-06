East Bengal run riot on Anthony Andrews’ 50th IWL match as league action continues

East Bengal FC marked head coach Anthony Andrews’ 50th match in the Indian Women’s League with a commanding 5-0 victory over Kickstart FC at the Kalyani Stadium on Tuesday.

The emphatic result extended East Bengal’s perfect start to the 2025–26 season, keeping them top of the standings with five wins from five matches.

Ugandan striker Fazila Ikwaput led the charge with a brace, scoring in the 15th and 73rd minutes. Resty Nanziri, Sulanjana Raul, and Astam Oraon also found the net as East Bengal dominated possession and chances throughout the contest.

Kickstart struggled to contain the pace and movement of the Moshal Girls and remained in the relegation zone after another difficult outing.

Elsewhere in Kolkata, Sesa Football Academy registered their first-ever point of the IWL season after holding Gokulam Kerala FC to a goalless draw at the National Centre of Excellence.

Gokulam struck the woodwork twice in the opening minutes and controlled large spells of the game, but Sesa defended resolutely and saw two late efforts ruled out. The result leaves Gokulam sixth in the table, while Sesa remains bottom but with renewed confidence.

Comebacks and late goals define the day

In another fixture, Sethu FC came from behind to defeat Nita FA 2-1, thanks to a decisive second-half brace from Lynda Kom Serto. After Pyari Xaxa gave Nita an early lead, Sethu raised the tempo after the break and secured a third straight win to move up to second in the standings.

At Kalyani, Sribhumi FC produced a strong second-half performance to beat Garhwal United FC 3-0. Goals from Thoibisana, Anju Chanu, and Anju Tamang ensured full points for Sribhumi, capping off a day that highlighted the growing competitiveness across the league.