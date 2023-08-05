East Bengal onboard two foreign defenders

Emami East Bengal FC have signed defenders Jordan Elsey and Jose Antonio Pardo Lucas for the ISL 2023/24 season.

Australian Elsey joins East Bengal from A-League side Perth Glory. A dependable centre back, the 29-year-old won an A-League Premiership and Championship and two Australia Cups (2018 and 2019) with Adelaide United before moving to Newcastle Jets.

Having played 35 matches for the Jets across two seasons, Elsey had joined Perth Glory in January this year.

“It’s a great honour for me to sign for this historic club. I am looking forward to meeting my teammates and having a successful season. I can’t wait to play in front of our fans, about whom I’ve heard so much," the Australian said.

𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐃𝐄𝐅𝐄𝐍𝐒𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐖𝐀𝐋𝐋 #AmagoFans, join us in welcoming Jose Antonio Pardo Lucas and Jordan Elsey to the Red & Gold family! ❤️💛#JoyEastBengal #EmamiEastBengal pic.twitter.com/jSZn9ZfhDF — East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) August 5, 2023

Pardo, a veteran in Spanish football, has played over 70 matches in La Liga 2. He was instrumental in Eldense’s return to Spain’s second tier after 61 years in June this year. Having played youth football for Villareal CF and Valencia CF, the experienced centre-back is all set to embark on his maiden stint in Indian football.

Pardo said, “I am very excited to begin my journey in Indian football with a historic club like East Bengal. I hope to return all the love and energy that our passionate fans will shower on us in each game. An incredible year awaits us.”

Commenting on the defensive duo, head coach Carles Cuadrat said, “In Elsey and Pardo, we have two experienced central defenders who will be a great asset to help us be consistent in our defence. A good defence is essential to a team’s success, and with both in our fold, we feel that our defensive line will be a solid one.”