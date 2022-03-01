East Bengal club officials are all set to travel to Bangladesh for a meeting over investment. The Red and Gold officials are all set to seat with Bangladeshi conglomerate Bashundhara Group to discuss the terms of investment in the Red and Golds for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League as The Bridge can confirm.

As reported earlier by The Bridge Bangladeshi giants Bashundhara has shown interest to invest in East Bengal. Bashundhara is the sponsor of three major Bangladeshi footballing sides including Bashundhara Kings. And they now look to expand their presence in the neighbouring state of India.

After a saga of year-long speculations, East Bengal finally made its way into the Indian Super League in 2020 when the Kolkata giants joined hands with Shree Cements. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen to play a pivotal role in making this happen. But thereafter things have been once again very rough for the torchbearers.



The feud between the club and the investor regarding the agreement of terms rose to such an extent that Mamata had to intervene once again at the start of this season to ensure East Bengal's participation in the Indian Super League. Then on nothing has been built on the East Bengal - Shree partnership and it's almost clear that the Indian concrete giants are all set to depart after the end of the 2021-22 season.

A club source keeping track of the development confirmed Bridge Football that both the parties have initiated initial talks and this visit is to discuss terms of investment and build on the partnership. The source also said that the club is expected to be in a better position to add clarity to the whole scenario in the upcoming weeks.

