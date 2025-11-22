East Bengal FC Women eye historic AWCL quarter-final spot in decisive clash against Nasaf

East Bengal FC will face Uzbekistan's PFC Nasaf in the penultimate fixture of Group B in the 2025-26 AFC Women's Champions League at Wuhan's Hankou Culture & Sports Centre tomorrow afternoon (Kickoff - 12:30 PM IST).

The Indian Women's League champions will need either a draw or a win to script history and become the first Indian club to reach the quarter-finals of the continental competition.

EBFC Women currently sit second in the group, level on points with Iran's Bam Khatoon FC but ahead on goal difference (0 vs -1). Even a defeat will leave the Kolkata-based side with a chance to progress to the knockouts as one of the two best third-placed teams, but they must not concede more than 2 goals and hope for Wuhan to defeat Bam Khatoon later in the day.

EBFC Women announced their arrival with a commanding 3-1 victory over Bam Khatoon on their AWCL group stage debut. Shilky Devi, Captain Fazila Ikwaput and Resty Nanziri scored in the win.

However, their momentum was halted just three days later as the defending champions and hosts Wuhan Jiangda FC prevailed 2-0, courtesy of two early goals, including a penalty, from China international Wang Shuang. Despite the defeat, EBFC Women demonstrated defensive resilience to thwart the Chinese side from further extending the lead.

PFC Nasaf, meanwhile, began their group stage campaign with a 1-1 draw against Wuhan Jiangda, but fell 0-1 to Bam Khatoon in their second outing. The 16-time Uzbekistan Women's League champions dominated possession, but were unable to capitalise on their chances.

Speaking on the eve of the crucial fixture, EBFC Women's Head Coach Anthony Andrews said, "Competing at this level is a real acid test for our players. We must not live in hypotheses, but rather put our best foot forward against Nasaf to make the club and the country proud."