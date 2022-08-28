Durand Cup 2022: Mohun Bagan v/s East Bengal in numbers

With the revered Kolkata derby upon us in the Durand Cup 2022, we look at some of the numbers that East Bengal and Mohun Bagan have produced in this historic competition over the years.

19 ﻿meetings have taken place between the Kolkata giants in the history of the cup. Past record favours the Red and Gold with eight wins against the Mariners' six, whereas five games have ended in a stalemate.

29 goals have been scored between the two sides in the Durand Cup. Here too, East Bengal have trumped their rivals with 16 goals to 13.

3-0 is the highest margin win tasted by both sides. East Bengal were the first to dole out the beating to the Mariners back in 1979 with Surajit Sen Gupta, Mihir Bose, and Tapan Das supplying the goals.

Mohun Bagan returned the favour later in 1988 with Amal Raj, Sisir Ghosh, and Debashis Roy exacting sweet revenge against their mortal enemy.

In recent past, ATK Mohun Bagan's sparkling form against East Bengal has been a source of concern for ardent fans of the Red and Gold. However, Juan Ferrando's men haven't ahd their best start to their Durand Cup campaign this year.

After a shock defeat to Rajasthan United FC, they could only eke out a point against fellow ISL side Mumbai City FC. They will look to make things right, and what better match to do it than against their local rivals.

On the other side of the dichotomy, East Bengal have been stable under new coach Stephen Constantine, but have been wasteful in front of goal. With numerous injury concerns and the 'underdogs' tag slapped on them, the Red and Gold Brigade will hope to kickstart their journey to glory once again, beginning with a win against Mohun Bagan.