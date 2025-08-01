East Bengal FC signs IWL stars Fazila, Shilky, and Payal for 2025–26 Season

East Bengal FC Women have strengthened their squad with the high-profile signings of Ugandan forward Fazila Ikwaput and Indian internationals Shilky Devi and Payal Basude ahead of the 2025–26 season.

All three join the Red & Gold Brigade from Gokulam Kerala FC, bringing with them proven pedigree at both the domestic and international levels. With these additions, East Bengal aim to defend their IWL and CWFL titles while also preparing to represent India in the AFC Women’s Champions League.

Fazila Ikwaput: IWL's most consistent goal-getter

A stalwart of Uganda’s national team and currently its vice-captain, Fazila Ikwaput has topped the IWL scoring charts in the last two seasons, netting 42 goals overall.

She previously played in the UEFA Women’s Champions League with BIIK-Shymkent (Kazakhstan) in 2018, making her the first Ugandan woman to do so. The 2025–26 season will be her fourth campaign in Indian football.

Midfield powerhouse: Shilky Devi

Shilky Devi, 19, brings creative control and composure to the midfield. A regular in India’s senior women’s national team, she was named the Best Midfielder in the IWL 2024–25. She was also the youngest player at the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup at just 16. With national titles under her belt, including the IWL (2022–23) and the Senior Women’s National Championship (2023–24), Shilky is expected to play a central role in East Bengal’s campaign.

Payal Basude: Safe hands between the posts

Maharashtra-born goalkeeper Payal Basude joins after successful stints with Odisha FC and Gokulam Kerala. Now a part of the Indian senior women’s team setup, Payal brings calm, discipline, and a strong understanding of top-level domestic football.

Coach Andrews welcomes trusted talent

East Bengal FC Women’s Head Coach Anthony Andrews, who previously coached all three players at Gokulam Kerala, said:

“Fazila is a natural leader, quick, clinical, and committed. Shilky blends flair with vision and knows our style well. Payal brings a calm, dependable presence. I’m thrilled to be working with them again as we aim high this season.”

The signings are pending completion of registration and regulatory formalities.