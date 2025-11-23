Nasaf too strong as East Bengal’s FC Women’s Champions League campaign concludes

East Bengal FC Women’s continental adventure came to a close on Friday as they fell 3–0 to Uzbekistan’s PFC Nasaf in their final Group B match of the AFC Women’s Champions League 2025–26 at the Hankou Cultural and Sports Centre.

After starting the tournament with a historic 3–1 win over Bam Khatoon FC, the Red & Gold entered this fixture with a chance, albeit slim, to qualify for the quarter-finals. But Nasaf’s clinical finishing and a late decisive strike extinguished their hopes.

The match started evenly, with both sides trading early half-chances. However, Nasaf grabbed the opener in the 17th minute when a pass from the right found Diyorakhon Khabibullaeva (29), who slotted home with composure.

The goal stood after a VAR check for offside, prompting East Bengal coach Anthony Andrews to seek clarification from the referee. Despite the setback, EB showed resilience, attempting quick transitions through Soumya Guguloth and Resty Nanziri, but the final pass continued to elude them.

The second half began with urgency, but Nasaf struck again in the 52nd minute through Zarina Norboeva (20), capitalising on a loose ball in the box. That goal shifted the tone of the match, with East Bengal forced into a more cautious approach, knowing a third goal could end their qualification hopes altogether. As the game grew tense, EB tried to absorb pressure and maintain shape, while tempers rose on both sides and bookings followed.

Just as East Bengal looked set to hold the scoreline, heartbreak arrived in the 97th minute. A strong shot forced a save from Elangbam Panthoi, but the rebound fell kindly to Khabibullaeva, who tapped in her second of the night.

The goal, confirmed after another VAR review, not only sealed Nasaf’s 3–0 victory but also mathematically knocked East Bengal out of the competition.

Despite the defeat, East Bengal’s debut AWCL campaign remains one of historic significance. Their opening win marked the first-ever group-stage victory for an Indian club in the competition, and their overall competitiveness across all three matches showcased progress for women’s football in the country.

The Red & Gold leave Wuhan with valuable experience, hard-fought moments, and a foundation to build on for future continental aspirations.