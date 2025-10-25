East Bengal, Dempo share spoils in dramatic Super Cup opener; Mohun Bagan defeat Chennaiyin

The Super Cup 2025-26 kicked off with contrasting results for Kolkata giants East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Saturday in Goa.

At the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, East Bengal were held to a 2-2 draw by Dempo SC after conceding a late equaliser, while at Fatorda, Jamie Maclaren’s brace powered Mohun Bagan to a clinical 2-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC.

Late equaliser denies East Bengal full points

In Bambolim, East Bengal’s missed chances proved costly as Laximanrao Rane’s 89th-minute strike rescued a point for Dempo. The Goan side had drawn first blood through Mohamed Ali in the 27th minute after a goalkeeping lapse from Debjit Majumdar.

East Bengal regrouped after the break, with Naorem Mahesh Singh netting the equaliser in the 46th minute and Miguel Ferreira firing home the go-ahead goal 11 minutes later. Despite dominating possession and creating numerous opportunities, the Red and Golds failed to put the game beyond reach, allowing Dempo to claw back in the dying moments.

The result marked the first meeting between the two clubs in a decade, with Dempo extending their unbeaten run this season.

Maclaren double steers Mohun Bagan past Chennaiyin

At the PJN Stadium, Mohun Bagan Super Giant began their campaign in convincing fashion. Jamie Maclaren opened the scoring in the 38th minute off a clever assist from Liston Colaco and sealed the win midway through the second half, converting Manvir Singh’s cross in the 67th minute.

Despite heavy rain early on, the Mariners controlled play through midfielders Apuia and Anirudh Thapa. Chennaiyin’s all-Indian side defended bravely but struggled to threaten offensively.

Mohun Bagan will next face Dempo SC on October 28, while East Bengal meet Chennaiyin FC the same day.