East Bengal FC crowned champions of first-ever SAFF Women's Club C'ship

East Bengal FC women's team are crowned champions of the first-ever SAFF Women's Club Championship in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Saturday.

The IWL champions defeated the home favourites APF Football club (3-0) in the final to clinch its maiden title, silencing the home crowd at the packed Dasharath Stadium.

The star Ugandan striker, Fazila Ikwaput, continued her good form and scored a brace (22', 46') to clinch the golden boot with 9 goals from 5 games. Meanwhile, Shikly Devi (35') scored her first goal of the tournament.

A dominant final

After a goalless draw against the same opponents in their final group match, East Bengal were aiming to return in winning form and secure the title.

They aggressively started the match and were keeping most of the possession with a high press on the defence of APF FC. This resulted in its first goal when a long ball from Sarita Yumnam put APF's defender Man Maya Damai under pressure.

Hence, while clearing the ball, Damai instead headed it back towards the unmarked Fazila, who made no mistake and made a direct hit toward goal, which found the back of the net after a deflection off APF's defender Gita.

Then, Shilky Devi doubled India's lead with a goal in the 35th minute by putting a ball into the net with a brilliant header on Ashalata's cross from the right flank to chip the goalkeeper and doubled the team's lead.

The home side tried to bounce back and even came closer in the last few minutes of the first half, but could not capitalise on that after a couple of missed shots off the target.

In the second half, East Bengal again started with a bang, scoring its third goal within the first 20 seconds of the half when APF's defender mispassed the ball to Soumya Gugolith.

Soumya then played a precise through ball to find Fazila unmarked, and the latter unleashed a shot from just outside the box. The effort was heading straight at goalkeeper Anjana, who fumbled badly, allowing the ball to roll into the back of the net.

After this third goal, the home side went all guns blazing to go for an all-out attack on the Moshal Girls, but could not breach their strong back line.

East Bengal absorbed this late pressure with compsure and registered their fifth successive clean sheet to claim victory in the inaugural edition of the championship.