AFC Women’s Champions League: East Bengal script history with 3–1 win over Bam Khatoon

East Bengal FC etched their name into Indian football history, becoming the first-ever Indian team to win a main-draw match at the AFC Women’s Champions League, defeating Iranian champions Bam Khatoon FC 3–1 in their Group B opener.

The Red & Gold Brigade entered the competition as Indian Women’s League champions, but their performance in Wuhan felt like a statement to the entire continent. Playing under persistent rain on a slippery surface, East Bengal displayed tactical maturity, attacking intent, and composure under pressure to secure a memorable victory.

East Bengal struck early in the 4th minute when Shilky Devi Hemam capitalised on a rebound after a blocked shot from talisman Fazila Ikwaput, smashing home the opener. The team continued to control the pace, with Soumya Guguloth and Resty Nanziri causing constant problems on the flanks.

The pressure paid off again at the half-hour mark. This time, it was Fazila Ikwaput, who turned from creator to finisher, slipping past the Bam Khatoon defence and placing a clinical low shot to double East Bengal’s lead.

Bam Khatoon pulled one back in the second half via a 52nd-minute penalty converted by Mona Hamoudi, but East Bengal refused to lose control. The Indian side carved out several chances, including a dramatic goal-line clearance that denied Ikwaput her second of the night.

The insurance goal finally arrived in the 88th minute, and it was spectacular. Resty Nanziri produced a solo moment of brilliance, driving from distance and unleashing a thunderous strike from outside the box to seal the victory.

With this 3–1 triumph, East Bengal start their AFC Women’s Champions League campaign in emphatic fashion. More importantly, the win carries enormous historical significance:

They are now the first Indian team to win a main-draw match at the AFC Women’s Champions League.

The road ahead remains challenging, with defending champions Wuhan Jiangda and Uzbekistan’s PFC Nasaf up next, but East Bengal have announced their arrival on the Asian stage with authority.