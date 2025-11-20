Football
AFC Women's Champions League: East Bengal’s payout could hit $1.37 million
East Bengal FC Women have earned $170,000 from their AWCL debut, with total prize money potentially rising above $1.3 million depending on their future results.
East Bengal FC Women are set for a landmark financial boost from their first-ever appearance in the AFC Women’s Champions League (AWCL).
With official prize money structures now in place and two of their three group matches completed, the club has already secured a substantial sum, with the potential to earn more than $1.3 million if they enjoy a deep run in the tournament.
Guaranteed earnings so far
The club has locked in $170,000 from their AWCL campaign to date.
This includes:
$50,000 travel grant, awarded to all participating teams.
$100,000 group-stage participation fee, guaranteed regardless of results.
$20,000 performance bonus from their 3–1 win over Bam Khatoon.
These figures already surpass the cumulative rewards of most domestic Indian women’s tournaments.
Group Stage progress and remaining potential
East Bengal opened their campaign with a commanding victory over Bam Khatoon, earning their lone performance bonus so far.
They fell 0–2 to Wuhan Jiangda in the second match and will next face PFC Nasaf.
A victory in the final group game would add another $20,000, pushing their group-stage earnings to $190,000.
Even a draw could still keep them in contention for the quarterfinals, depending on results elsewhere.
Knockout Round prize money structure
If East Bengal advances beyond the group stage, additional rewards follow a clearly tiered system:
Quarterfinal qualification: +$80,000
Semifinals: +$120,000
Runners-up: +$500,000
Champions: +$1,000,000
With bonuses stacking cumulatively, teams reaching the final stages take home transformative sums. For East Bengal, a perfect run, including a win against Nasaf, progression through all knockout rounds, and the title, would bring their total earnings to $1.37 million.
Complete earnings scenarios
|Stage
|Scenario
Cumulative Prize (USD)
Participation
Travel + Group stage entry
$150,000
Group Stage
1 win (already secured)
$170,000
Group Stage
2 wins (if they beat Nasaf)
$190,000
Quarterfinals
If they qualify
$250,000
Semifinals
If they reach the last four
$370,000
Runners-up
If they reach the final and lose
$870,000
Champions
Winners of AWCL
$1,370,000
Significance for Indian Women’s Football
Regardless of whether East Bengal progresses further, their confirmed earnings mark a watershed moment for Indian women’s clubs.
The financial rewards from AWCL participation stand far above existing domestic prize structures and could help drive improvements in player contracts, training infrastructure, and recruitment in upcoming seasons.
Should East Bengal reach the knockouts or beyond, their earnings could exceed ₹9 crore, setting new benchmarks and accelerating the growth of women’s football in India.