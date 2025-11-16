AFC Women’s Champions League: East Bengal FC ready for Group Stage debut

East Bengal FC is set to script a new chapter in Indian women’s football history as they begin their maiden AFC Women’s Champions League group-stage campaign tomorrow in Wuhan, China.

The Red and Gold Brigade, who qualified as Indian Women’s League (IWL) champions, will compete in a demanding Group B alongside Wuhan Jiangda FC (China PR), Bam Khatoon FC (Iran), and PFC Nasaf (Uzbekistan).

East Bengal earned their spot after topping their preliminary group, finishing above Kitchee SC (Hong Kong) and Phnom Penh Crown FC (Cambodia). A 1–0 win over Phnom Penh Crown and a gritty draw against Kitchee gave them four points, enough to progress to the main competition.

The qualification run showcased the team’s discipline and composure under pressure, with Ugandan striker Fazila Ikwaput, who scored 24 goals in the IWL, delivering in key moments. With two-time IWL-winning coach Anthony Andrews at the helm and AIFF Goalkeeper of the Year Panthoi Chanu guarding the posts, East Bengal arrives in Wuhan with both pedigree and ambition.

East Bengal’s group is one of the toughest in the competition, but it also offers the biggest stage yet for Indian women’s football. Wuhan Jiangda enter as favourites, yet Bam Khatoon and Nasaf are strong, disciplined, and experienced sides.

For East Bengal, this campaign is about far more than results; it’s about setting benchmarks, gaining continental maturity, and showing that Indian clubs can belong on Asia’s biggest platform.

Meet the group B opponents

Wuhan Jiangda FC (China PR)

The clear favourites. Wuhan Jiangda are the defending AFC Women’s Champions League champions and five-time Chinese Women’s Super League winners.

They cruised through the preliminaries with wins over Nepal’s APF, Al Nassr (Saudi Arabia), and College of Asian Scholars (Thailand).

Their knockout pedigree is elite, featuring a penalty shootout win over Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) and a semifinal victory over Ho Chi Minh City FC (Vietnam).

Facing them will be East Bengal’s toughest test.

Bam Khatoon FC (Iran)

East Bengal’s opening opponents are seasoned competitors in Asia. As reigning Iranian champions, Bam Khatoon bring strength, physicality, and experience from multiple continental campaigns.

A positive result in this first match will be crucial for East Bengal’s ambitions.

PFC Nasaf (Uzbekistan)

The Uzbek champions have a rich domestic record and extensive experience in international competitions. Known for their consistency and strong structure, Nasaf will pose another demanding challenge later in the group.

Group Stage Schedule (Wuhan, China)

November 17: Bam Khatoon FC (Iran) vs East Bengal FC

November 20: East Bengal FC vs Wuhan Jiangda FC (China)

November 23: East Bengal FC vs PFC Nasaf (Uzbekistan)

The centralised semi-finals and final will be held in May 2026.

Where to watch

Fans in India can watch all matches live on FanCode, which will stream full games, highlights, and tournament updates for the AFC Women’s Champions League 2025–26.



