Football
Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: Rajasthan United v/s Indian Navy - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the Durand Cup 2022 clash between Rajasthan United and Indian Navy.
The penultimate league stage match of the 2022 Durand Cup and the Rajasthan United have a lot riding on this as they take on the Indian Navy.
A win to the United today will mean the end of the road for Athletico de Kolkata Mohun Bagan in the Durand Cup.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 5 Sep 2022 10:20 AM GMT
HALF TIME!
End of the first half and we have a deadlock. Both teams had their chances, but none converted. United enjoyed a majority of the possession, but the number of shot taken stood at 6 each.
A lot to work on both sides when they come out for the second half.
RUFC 0-0 INFT
- 5 Sep 2022 10:04 AM GMT
32' - GOAL DISALLOWED!
Rajasthan United score and before they could celebrate, the assistant referee has his flag up. Rensanga, the assist provider, was offside while receiving the pass himself.
- 5 Sep 2022 9:59 AM GMT
27' - Good defence from Indian Navy
Rajasthan United with a good run in the right flank, but the cross across is cleared easily by Indian Navy. The former further create chances from that clearance, but the Navy defence maintains composure to avert any danger.
- 5 Sep 2022 9:53 AM GMT
21' - Indian Navy getting into the groove
The Indian Navy seem to be slowly getting in the groove creating a good couple of forward presses. But both of those have been rendered ineffective after two long rangers from Sarabjit, who needs to get his act together.
- 5 Sep 2022 9:44 AM GMT
13' - SAVE, VISHNU!
A long ranger from Rajasthan United's William and it's right on target, but Indian Navy's Vishnu is up to the task. The goalkeeper leaps high and blocks.
- 5 Sep 2022 9:40 AM GMT
9' - Rajasthan in complete control
Rajasthan United are in complete command of the proceedings and it has just been 9 minutes. The Indian Navy are generous to gift away the possession within seconds of stealing it.
- 5 Sep 2022 9:31 AM GMT
1' - Rajasthan on the charge
Rajasthan United with the kickoff and they press forward rather easily before the ball rolls out.
- 5 Sep 2022 9:30 AM GMT
All set!
Both teams are out in the middle and we are all set!