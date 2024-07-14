Durand Cup returns to Kokrajhar

The prestigious Durand Cup trophy returned to Kokrajhar today, marking its 133rd edition.

The three coveted Durand Cup trophies were displayed at the Bodofa Cultural Complex, Chandamari.

Kokrajhar hosted six group matches in the previous 132nd edition and received a tremendous response, which has led to the addition of a knockout game this year.

The first match is scheduled to kick off at the SAI Stadium between Bodoland FC and North-East United FC (NEUFC) on July 30 at 3 PM IST.

The tournament will feature 24 teams, including two service teams from Nepal and Bangladesh, across 43 matches in the host cities of Kokrajhar, Shillong, Jamshedpur, and Kolkata.

“I am very happy that the Indian Army has favourably responded to our request of holding an additional game this year in Kokrajhar and have kept their promise to us. As a result, a seventh game, that too a quarter-final knockout of the Durand Cup, will be held here for the very first time. We are very grateful, and such magnanimity will only do wonders to the already cordial civil-military relationship existing in the Bodoland region," said Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Sports minister of Assam, Nandita Gorlosa, emphasized how last year’s Durand Cup brought the Kokrajhar community together and stated that this year’s event is expected to be even bigger and better.

Lt General RC Srikanth, Chief of Staff, HQ Eastern Command and Chairman of the Durand Cup Organizing Committee, said, “There is no better example of the unifying power of football than the Durand Cup being played in Kokrajhar. The Indian Army is proud to host this prestigious tournament for a second successive year in the Bodoland region as we continue with our commitment to spread the reach of the Durand Cup further into the East and North-Eastern parts of the country. In that spirit, we have added Jamshedpur and Shillong as host cities this year.”

When and where to watch?

All matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and can also be streamed on the SonyLIV app.

The final will be held on August 31 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata.