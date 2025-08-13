Durand Cup 2025: Mohun Bagan to face East Bengal in Kolkata Derby for quarterfinals

The 2025 Durand Cup quarterfinals draw was announced on Tuesday, highlighting the Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal FC in the quarterfinals as a major talking point.

The group stage of the prestigious tournament concluded with two big surprises, Indian Navy and Bodoland FC booking their spots in the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup for the first time ever.

An injury-time winner against TRAU FC from Shreyas Gopalan confirmed the Indian Navy's top spot in Group F with seven points, booking their quarterfinal spot ahead of the favourites, Real Kashmir FC.

Meanwhile, Bodoland FC, who stunned the ISL side Punjab FC in their previous match, continued their winning momentum with a 4-0 win over the Indo-Tibetan Border Police team to confirm a quarterfinal spot.

On the other hand, the four ISL teams, East Bengal FC, Mohun Bagan FC, Jamshedpur FC, and Northeast United FC, also booked their spot in the quarterfinals by winning their respective Groups.

The final two quarterfinal spots went in favor of Shillong Lajong and Diamond Harbour based on the two best second-placed teams.

Following the conclusion of the group stage, the technical committee announced the draw for the knockout stage, which will begin after three rest days, starting with the quarterfinals on 16th August.

Durand Cup 2025 Knockout Schedule (In IST)

QF1 - Shillong Lajong Vs Indian Navy - 4:00 PM - 16th August

QF2 - Bodoland FC Vs North East United - 7:00 PM - 16th August

QF3 - Jamshedpur FC Vs Diamond Harbour - 4:00 PM - 17th August

QF4 - Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal - 7:00 PM - 17th August

SF1 - Winner of QF1 Vs Winner of QF2 - 7:00 PM - 19th August

SF2 - Winner of QF3 Vs Winner of QF4 - 7:00 PM - 20th August

Final - Winner of SF1 Vs Winner of SF2 - 5:30 PM - 23rd August