Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: TRAU v/s Army Red - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the clash between TRAU and Army Red from Durand Cup 2022.
Both TRAU FC and Army Red have played two matches each so far this season but are yet to taste a win. While the latter has drawn their two contests against Chennaiyin and Neroca, the former has had it worse losing both their matches.
Can either TRAU FC or Army Red register their first win of Durand Cup 2022?
Live Updates
- 28 Aug 2022 10:38 AM GMT
47' - Slow start to the second half
No urgency from either sides as they try and build from the back.
- 28 Aug 2022 10:22 AM GMT
HALF TIME!
That's the end of a never ending first half after almost 50 minutes of play. Army Red have the lead, thanks to an individual brilliance from Liton Shil, while TRAU FC have only themselves to blame for missing multiple chances.
The talking point of the half, however, was TRAU FC skipper Kishan being stretchered off the field and there has been no update on his injury since.
ARMY RED 0-1 TRAU FC
- 28 Aug 2022 10:06 AM GMT
34' - ARMY RED SCORESSSS!
Liton Shil with a beautiful run in the right and he takes a shot. It is blocked by a diving TRAU FC goalkeeper, but he fails to collect. Liton wastes no time to pounce on the rebound and slots in the first goal of this contest.
Into the lead goes Army Red.
ARMY RED 1-0 TRAU FC
- 28 Aug 2022 10:03 AM GMT
31' - Good defence from Army Red
A wonderful steal from the TRAU FC forwards and they move forward. They are on a 2v3 against the Army Red defence, who intercept the ball to avert any danger. Still in a deadlock.
- 28 Aug 2022 9:55 AM GMT
24' - Khongsai's shot goes wide now
Another stunning play from Army Red, this time from the left flank. By the time Khongsai receives the ball in the box, he is surrounded. But the Army Red player turns and takes a shot. It is just wide of the post. Brilliant effort from the striker after looking completely down and out there.
Army Red on the move now.
- 28 Aug 2022 9:52 AM GMT
20' - Shubham Rana's header goes wide
A brilliant, brilliant clearance from Army Red's Deepak and the ball lands on the right wing. A good run from there by the winger and an excellent cross to Shubham Rana, who leaps forward and heads it with ease only to realise it is just wide of the post.
This was a brilliant play from Army Red.
- 28 Aug 2022 9:40 AM GMT
9' - TRAU FC captain stretchered off
Well, a good sign this. The ambulance was ultimately not needed and TRAU FC captain Kishan is stretchered off to the sidelines manually. Hopefully this is nothing serious.
- 28 Aug 2022 9:37 AM GMT
6' - We have an ambulance on the field
A nasty clash between two players and we now have an ambulance on the field.
- 28 Aug 2022 9:32 AM GMT
1' - BRILLIANT SAVE!
TRAU FC on the charge straightaway with a brilliant through ball, but the Army Red goalkeeper charges down to kick the ball away. That was a brilliant save.
- 28 Aug 2022 9:30 AM GMT
All set!
Both teams are out in the middle, and we are all set to start this clash between TRAU FC and Army Red.