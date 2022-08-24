Football
Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: Army Red FT v/s Neroca FC - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Army Red FT's clash against Neroca FC in the Durand Cup 2022.
In what is the first encounter of the day of Durand Cup 2022, the teams from group C - Red Army FT and Neroca FC, will go up against each other. Both the teams have played a match each this season so far and while Neroca won their first contest, Red Army comes into this match after a draw with Chennaiyin FC.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 24 Aug 2022 9:37 AM GMT
6' - Good stuff from Army Red defence
A freekick for Neroca from almost the corner. It is well taken, the header and rebound from the men inside the cricle is decent as well, but the Red Army defence is compact. Threat averted.
- 24 Aug 2022 9:32 AM GMT
1' - Good start for Neroca FC
A decent start for Neroca FC as they maintain the possession.
- 24 Aug 2022 9:28 AM GMT
All Set!
We are all set to begin the first contest of the day. Both teams are out in the middle.
- 24 Aug 2022 9:08 AM GMT
Gooood Afternooon!
Welcome to yet another day of thrilling Indian football action, in the backdrop of the suspension of AIFF by FIFA. While though the administration continues to be in a mess, the players continue to enthrall fans with some stunning display on the field.
Red Army FT, who led ISL outfit Chennaiyin FC to a draw in their last match, will take on Neroca FC today. Stay tuned for all the latest updates!