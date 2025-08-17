Football
Durand Cup 2025 LIVE: Mohun Bagan SG trail 0-2 against East Bengal – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from 2025 Durand Cup match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal.
2025 Durand Cup LIVE: Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal are all set to face-off in a high voltage Kolkata Derby at the 2025 Durand Cup on Sunday.
It is a vital clash with the winner set to book their spot in the semi-finals of the oldest football tournament in the country against Diamond Harbor, who registered an upset win over Jamshedpur FC just a while back.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:
Live Updates
- 17 Aug 2025 2:46 PM GMT
52' - East Bengal double their LEAD!
It seemed as if Mohun Bagan Super Giant have an extra spring in their step in the second half, but that is brought to a halt.
Mahesh passes the ball into the box, where Diamantakos somehow controls the powerful pass. He goes a bit wide, pulls the ball in and takes the shot. The ball hits the hand of goalkeeper Gill before crashing into the net.
Diamantakos takes off his jersey and goes on a run. He is rightly shown a yellow card, but he doesn't care. Nor do the Yellow and Gold Brigade in the stands.
Half of the Saltlake Stadium erupts in joy, the other half is dead silent.
MBSG 0-2 EBFC
- 17 Aug 2025 2:39 PM GMT
47' - Sahal Abdul Samad misses!
Sahal Abdul Samad enters the penalty box with the ball. He has multiple options to pass the ball but decides to go solo. Cuts past a couple of defenders inside the box, but the eventual shot is off target.
That's a golden chance to equalise gone begging for Mohun Bagan Super Giant.
MBSG 0-1 EBFC
- 17 Aug 2025 2:36 PM GMT
46' - Back LIVE for second half!
Mohun Bagan Super Giant start with the possession this time. Can they turn their fortunes around? Or will East Bengal walk away with the bragging rights tonight?
Concrete answers in 45 minutes. Stay tuned.
MBSG 0-1 EBFC
- 17 Aug 2025 2:23 PM GMT
HALF TIME!
That play from Apuia also brings and end to the first half. It certainly is not the best football that Mohun Bagan Super Giant have played and it shows in the half-time stats.
East Bengal were clearly the better team right from the start and they rightfully walk away with a slender one-goal lead at half-time.
A lot to ponder in the break for Jose Molina and boys.
MBSG 0-1 EBFC
- 17 Aug 2025 2:21 PM GMT
45+4' - Apuia goes wide
Apuia aims a long range shot and it is just wide of the goal post. Gill has to stretch himself to his limit to ensure that the ball did not go in.
That is possibly Mohun Bagan Super Giant's first shot on goal this match. But it isn't enough to help them equalise.
MBSG 0-0 EBFC
- 17 Aug 2025 2:19 PM GMT
45+2' - Miguel picks up a yellow
A yellow card for Miguel Ferreira for wasting time. He soon goes down to the ground, holding his face indicating he has been smacked. The referee is having none of it. Play continues
MBSG 0-0 EBFC
- 17 Aug 2025 2:17 PM GMT
4 minutes added
We have 4 minutes added to the clock towards the end of the first half.
MBSG 0-1 EBFC
- 17 Aug 2025 2:10 PM GMT
38' - East Bengal SCOREEEE!
A challenge from behind on Bipin by Ashish Rai inside the box and the referee rightly points to the spot. East Bengal have the opportunity to break the deadlock. Who will take the penalty?
Super sub Dimitrios Diamantakos steps up to take the shot. And he doesn't disappoint.
It is not the best placed shot from Diamantakos, but it is good enough. Beats Vishal Kaith low towards his left. The ball beats the goalkeeper and rolls into the net. East Bengal have taken the lead. The stadium erupts!
MBSG 0-1 EBFC
- 17 Aug 2025 2:03 PM GMT
30' - A sedate half hour
Nothing much to write home in the first 30 minutes of play at the Saltlake Stadium. Both teams have looked tentative and have left much to be desired for.
The usual water break to help players cope up with the heat and humidity in Kolkata.
MBSG 0-0 EFC
- 17 Aug 2025 1:59 PM GMT
26' - Some drama
A harsh tackle at a dangerous position from Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal have been handed a freekick. They are quick to take it and score, but the referee orders them to play it again.
It allows Mohun Bagan Super Giant to properly set up the wall. The second attempt from East Bengal is nowhere near enough to trouble the Mariners.
Miguel sends the ball high in the night sky and into the Saltlake stands.
Agony for East Bengal, there.
MBSG 0-0 EBFC