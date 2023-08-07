Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
Durand Cup 2023 LIVE: Mohun Bagan SG v/s Punjab FC- Updates, Blogs, Results
Mohun Bagan will face Punjab FC today at 6 PM at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata. Get all the LIVE updates here.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take on Punjab FC today at 6 PM at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata. Mohun Bagan sits on top of Group A after defeating Bangladesh Army five nil.
Punjab FC made history as the first ever team to gain promotion to the Hero ISL on merit basis, they will kick of their Durand cup campaign today.
Get all your LIVE updates here:
Live Updates
2023-08-07 11:30:09
- 7 Aug 2023 11:44 AM GMT
Hello and Welcome to the LIVE blog!
Today Mohun Bagan SG will take on Punjab FC at the Kishor Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.
