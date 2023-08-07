Asian Games
Football

Durand Cup 2023 LIVE: Mohun Bagan SG v/s Punjab FC- Updates, Blogs, Results

Mohun Bagan will face Punjab FC today at 6 PM at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata. Get all the LIVE updates here.

X

ATK Mohun Bagan players after defeating Hyderabad FC in the AFC Cup playoff. (Source: AIFF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 7 Aug 2023 12:00 PM GMT

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take on Punjab FC today at 6 PM at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata. Mohun Bagan sits on top of Group A after defeating Bangladesh Army five nil.

Punjab FC made history as the first ever team to gain promotion to the Hero ISL on merit basis, they will kick of their Durand cup campaign today.

Get all your LIVE updates here:

Live Updates

2023-08-07 11:30:09
Durand Cupmohun baganRoundGlass Punjab FC
