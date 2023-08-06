Football
Durand Cup 2023 Live: East Bengal v/s Bangladesh Army - Score, Updates, Blog
East Bengal will take on Bangladesh Army at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata at 4:45 PM. Get all the LIVE updates about the game:
East Bengal will kick off their new era under former Bengaluru FC head coach, Carles Cuadrat on Sunday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata against Bangladesh Army.
The match will be Live streamed on Sony Liv and Sony Ten 2.
LIVE updates:
Live Updates
- 6 Aug 2023 11:05 AM GMT
Mission Impossible for new coach Cuadrat
Former BFC coach Carles Cuadrat has an uphill task as he begins his stint with East Bengal at a time when the legacy club has been trophy-less for ten years.
"Managing the club (East Bengal) will be the biggest challenge of my coaching career. At Bengaluru (FC), my former club, I had some good national team players in Sandesh Jhingan and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. Here at East Bengal, I have to start from zero," he tells The Bridge.
READ | Carles Cuadrat: Coaching East Bengal will be the biggest challenge of my career
- 6 Aug 2023 11:02 AM GMT
Can Bangladesh Army hold out against EB better than they did against MB?
"After the first game we are trying to work on the drawbacks. We are working hard on those drawbacks and shortcomings of the team. We practiced hard on those in the last two days and we hope to play better and more positive football and will be able to stand stronger in the next game Inshallah," says Bangladesh Army Football Team (BAFT) team Manager Lt. Col. Jamshed.
- 6 Aug 2023 10:51 AM GMT
Can EB overtake Mohun Bagan in points table?
Bangladesh Army conceded 5 goals vs Mohun Bagan. In terms of bragging rights, East Bengal will look to go one better. Top spot in Group A also beckons. Only the group toppers are assured a spot in the next stage. The 2nd-placed teams will have to depend on other groups. A lot, therefore, on the line today for EB.
- 6 Aug 2023 10:49 AM GMT
East Bengal vs Bangladesh Army Teams
Saul Crespo and Siverio start for East Bengal. Old returning warhorse Harmanjot Khabra captains the side. Prabsukhan and Naorem Mahesh are some players from the Asian national team camp to feature in EB's XI.