Asian Games
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

Durand Cup 2023 Live: East Bengal v/s Bangladesh Army - Score, Updates, Blog

East Bengal will take on Bangladesh Army at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata at 4:45 PM. Get all the LIVE updates about the game:

Durand Cup 2023 Live: East Bengal v/s Bangladesh Army - Score, Updates, Blog
X

East Bengal ground (Source: The Indian Express)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 6 Aug 2023 11:05 AM GMT

East Bengal will kick off their new era under former Bengaluru FC head coach, Carles Cuadrat on Sunday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata against Bangladesh Army.

The match will be Live streamed on Sony Liv and Sony Ten 2.

LIVE updates:

Live Updates

2023-08-06 10:45:00
Durand CupEast Bengal
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X