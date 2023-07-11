Durand Cup groups throw up highly anticipated encounters

The organizers of the highly anticipated 132nd Durand Cup football tournament have officially unveiled the groups for this year's event. Scheduled to take place from August 3rd to September 3rd, 2023, in the cities of Kolkata, Guwahati, and Kokrajhar, the tournament will showcase the skills of 24 participating teams.

The teams have been organized into six groups, with each group consisting of four teams. Kolkata, the only host city with multiple venues, will accommodate Groups A, B, and C. The final match is scheduled to take place at the prestigious Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) stadium in Kolkata on September 3rd, 2023. Guwahati's Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium will predominantly host matches for Groups D and E, while the recently added venue in Kokrajhar, the SAI center ground, will hold nine matches, including one quarter-final game.

The knockout stage will feature the six group winners and the two best second-placed teams. In the previous edition, Bengaluru FC, led by Indian football star Sunil Chhetri, secured their first-ever Durand Cup title by defeating Mumbai City FC 2-1 in the final held at VYBK.

Among the highly anticipated matches in Kolkata is the iconic Kolkata derby between the reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, and their arch-rivals East Bengal. Both teams find themselves in Group A, accompanied by Roundglass Punjab FC, the first-ever side promoted to the ISL, and the Bangladesh Army Team.

Group B will see the prominent local team Mohammedan Sporting competing against ISL sides Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC. The fourth team in Group B is the Indian Navy.

Bengaluru FC with the Durand cup trophy( (Image via Sportscomm)

Defending champions Bengaluru FC have been placed in Group C alongside two renowned Kerala sides, Kerala Blasters and 2019 champions Gokulam Kerala. Group C matches will be held in Kolkata and will also feature the Indian Air Force team.

North East United FC, will enjoy home advantage in Group D, where they will face off against twice ISL runners-up FC Goa, along with debutant team Shillong Lajong FC and a surprise entry team.

Group E features two ISL sides, Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC, alongside Delhi FC, newly promoted to the second division I-League this year, and the service team of Nepal, Tribhuvan Army Football Club.

Group F, hosted in Kokrajhar, will introduce the local Bodoland Team to the tournament, as they compete against Super Cup champions Odisha FC, I-League side Rajasthan United FC, and the Indian Army team.

After a gap of 27 years, the 132nd Durand Cup will witness the return of foreign participation. The Bangladesh Service team has been placed in Group A, while the second foreign team has been assigned to Group E.

A total of 43 matches, including the final, are scheduled, with two quarter-finals taking place in Guwahati and Kokrajhar, while the remaining knockout matches will unfold in Kolkata.

Durand Cup Groups

Group A- Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal, Roundglass Punjab, Bangladesh Army

Group B- Mohammedan SC, Mumbai City, Jamshedpur FC, Indian Navy

Group C- Gokulam, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, Indian Air Force

Group D- Northeast United FC, FC Goa, Shillong Lajong, Surprise entry team

Group E- Hyderabad FC, Chennaiyin FC, Delhi FC, Nepal Army

Group F- Odisha, Rajasthan United, Bodoland, Indian Army