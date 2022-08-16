Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
2022 Durand Cup LIVE: FC Goa v/s Mohammedan SC - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the Durand Cup clash between FC Goa and Mohammedan SC.
The 131st edition of Asia's oldest football tournament - Durand Cup, kickstarts today. The two finalists of the previous edition - FC Goa and Mohammedan SC will face off in the first match of the tournament.
Will Mohammedan SC succeed in avenging their final loss against FC Goa last year?
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 16 Aug 2022 12:07 PM GMT
Welcome to the Live Coverage of Durand Cup 2022!
The prestigious Durand Cup is back with another exciting, with defending champions FC Goa kicking the tournament off with Mohammedan SC.
Stay tuned for the line-ups!
