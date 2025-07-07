Durand Cup 2025 to kick off on July 23 – Complete Schedule

The 2025 edition of Durand Cup, Asia oldest football tournament, will kickstart on 23 July later this month, the organisers announced on Monday.

The tournament will start with Group A teams East Bengal facing off against South United FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan at 5:30 pm IST.

The tournament will last for a month with the final scheduled to be played on 23 August, 2025 at a venue, which is yet to be decided.

A total of 24 teams will compete in the tournament. They have been divided into six teams of four teams apiece.

Following a round robin stage within the groups, the knock out stages will commence with the first quarter-final on 16 August, 2025.





In a major blow to the prestigious tournament, only six clubs from the country's premier football competition Indian Super League will compete in the Durand Cup.

The six teams are: East Bengal, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Jamshedpur FC, Mohammedan SC, Punjab FC, and NorthEast United FC.

2025 Durand Cup Schedule

23 July: East Bengal FC vs South United FC

24 July: Jamshedpur FC vs Foreign Services 1

26 July: Shillong Lajong vs Foreign Services 2

27 July: ITBP FT vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC

27 July: Indian Airforce FT vs South United FC

28 July: Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour FC

29 July: Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army FT

29 July: Shillong Lajong vs Rangdajied United FC

30 July: TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC

30 July: Namdhari FC vs South United FC

31 July: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan SC

31 July: Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC

1 August: Indian Navy FT vs Real Kashmir FC

1 August: Diamond Harbour FC vs BSF FT

2 August: Foreign Services 1 vs 1Ladakh FC

2 August: NorthEast United FC vs Foreign Services 2

3 August: Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs Punjab FC

3 August: Namdhari FC vs Indian Airforce FT

4 August: TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC

4 August: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT

5 August: Rangdajied United FC vs Foreign Services 2

5 August: Indian Army FT vs Foreign Services 1

6 August: ITBP FT vs Punjab FC

6 August: East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC

7 August: BSF FT vs Mohammedan SC

7 August: NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT

8 August: Jamshedpur FC vs 1Ladakh FC

8 August: Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC

9 August: Bodoland FC vs Punjab FC

9 August: Diamond Harbour FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant

10 August: NEROCA FC vs Real Kashmir FC

10 August: East Bengal FC vs Indian Air Force FT

11 August: Indian Army FT vs 1Ladakh FC

11 August: NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC

12 August: TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT

12 August: Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT

16 August: Quarter-Final 1

16 August: Quarter-Final 2

17 August: Quarter-Final 3

17 August: Quarter-Final 4

19 August: Semi-Final 1

20 August: Semi-Final 2

23 August: Final