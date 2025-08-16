Durand Cup 2025: Shillong Lajong, Northeast United enter semi-finals

Shillong Lajong and Northeast United FC advanced to the semi-finals of the 2025 Durand Cup with a win in their respective quarter-finals clashes on Saturday.

Shillong Lajong FC came from behind to overcome Indian Navy FT 2-1 in the first quarterfinal to secure their second consecutive semi-final appearance.

Second half goals from Damaitphang Lyngdoh and Everbrightson Sana Mylliempdah gave the home side the victory after Vijay Marandi had given Indian Navy the lead in the first half.

The first half saw very few chances being created until the 35th minute mark when the game came into life and at the end of a chaotic sequence of two minutes, Indian Navy took the lead.

A long goal kick from Bhaskar Roy was brought down by Roshan Panna and squared to Vijay Marandi inside the box. The forward showed composure to round the goalkeeper and three defenders and his left footed shot deflected off the retrieving goalkeeper and found the net past the two defenders who were on the goal line.

The goal came before both goalkeepers made terrific saves and each end, with Siwel Rymbai showing his reflex to palm away a glancing header from Sreyas V.G and at the other end Bhaskar Roy dived full stretch to his right to deny Gladdy Kharbuli.

The second half saw Shillong Lajong forcing attacks to find the equaliser but were thwarted by a disciplined Navy defence and their own decisions in the final third.

Everbrightson Sana came the closest to score with his header hitting the crossbar and going out. Sheen Stevenson also failed to find the target after Rudra Ved found the winger free inside the box but he couldn’t keep his header down.

The Navy men were content to play in the counter attack and looked more in control of the game.

The home side eventually found the equaliser after constant pressure in the 69th minute with a lucky break. Damaitphang Lyngdoh’s intended cross from the left wing curled into the goal after the ball looped into the net after hitting the far post.

Shillong Lajong took the lead in the 79th minute after the young Everbrightson Sana won and converted a penalty.

The striker received the ball at the edge of the box and with a smart turn foxed Novin Gurung who brought him down inside the box. The 20 year old stepped up to convert the penalty calmly past Bhaskar Roy who guessed correctly but was beyond his reach, sending the home crowd into frenzy.

Shillong Lajong absorbed the pressure from Indian Navy and defended resiliently to ensure that they reach their third Durand Cup semi-final appearance.

Northeast United down Bodoland FC

NorthEast United FC stormed into the semifinals of the Durand Cup with a commanding 4-0 victory over Bodoland FC.

Alaaeddine Ajaraie starred with a brace (29’, 61’), while Andy Rodriguez (53’) and Parthib Gogoi (90+1’) also found the net to complete a convincing win for the defending champions.

Head coach Juan Pedro Benali rang in wholesale changes from the previous outing against Rangdajied United FC, retaining only Chema Nunez in the starting XI.

His side hit the ground running, showing intent from the outset by making probing runs in behind the Bodoland FC backline. The Bodoland FC goalkeeper was kept busy early on, pulling off a couple of decent saves to keep the scores level.

But NorthEast United FC’s pressure eventually told around the half-hour mark. Jithin MS intercepted a misplaced pass and slipped the ball to Ajaraie, who calmly rolled it into the far corner to open the scoring.

Moments later, Jithin turned provider again, this time for Buangthalung Samte, but the full-back’s effort struck the wrong side of the post from close range.

The Highlanders returned after the break with the same attacking intent. Their second goal arrived in the 55th minute when Michel Zabaco released Samte down the left flank. His cut-back found Rodriguez, who drilled home with a composed finish.

Just six minutes later, Ajaraie doubled his tally with a brilliant individual effort. Receiving a pass from Thoi Singh after a swift counter attack, the Moroccan cut inside and beat both the keeper and an onrushing defender to make it 3-0.

Parthib Gogoi had a chance to extend the lead further when Jairo Samperio played him through with some neat combination play, but he blazed over.

The young forward, however, redeemed himself in stoppage time. Once again assisted by Samperio, Gogoi made no mistake from close range to seal a 4-0 win and round off a dominant display.

Northeast United and Shillong Lajong will face each other in the semi-finals.