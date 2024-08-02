Durand Cup 2024: Shillong Lajong secure 1-0 win against Tribhuvan Army

Wadjied Ryngkhlem’s early strike was enough for home side Shillong Lajong to secure all three points in the opening Group F game of the 133rd IndianOil Durand Cup which was played here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The Red Dragons celebrated their return to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium after 2018 in fine fashion.

Shillong Lajong Head Coach Jose Hevia lined up his side in a 4-3-3 formation with Brazilian Marcos Rudwere Silva playing upfront.

At the same time, Tribhuvan Army FC Head Coach K.C Meghraj named an experienced starting eleven with Nepal international Bharat Khawas leading the side.





The home side took an early lead in the sixth minute of the game after the Nepal side had started the game on the front foot. Wadjied Ryngkhlem’s well-directed shot past a couple of defenders around, found the net beyond the diving goalkeeper.

Both teams moved the ball forward as the match was played at a fast pace, but it was Shillong who were creating the better opportunities. Better composure would have seen the home side take a comfortable lead in the game, but the finishing was lacking. Hardy Cliff Nongbri, Everbrighton Sana, and Marcos Rudwere Silva missed their scoring chances.



On the other end, Tribhuvan Army absorbed all the pressure and relied on the counterattack. They had their moments in the first half to equalize. Basant Jimba missed the best chance to equalize just before halftime as the striker scuffed his attempt with just the goalkeeper to beat.



Shillong continued their attacking game in the second half creating a host of chances but they still were unable to find the second goal, with the final touch lacking inside the box.

Tribhuvan goalkeeper, Bikesh Kuthu was also brilliant in goal-saving various goal-bound efforts. On the other end, Shillong goalkeeper Manas Dubey kept out Basant Jimba’s point-blank header to keep the scores intact. Shillong Lajong saw off the rest of the game without much trouble to celebrate their return to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium with a win.



Key Clash between Bengaluru and Inter Kashi tomorrow at Kolkata



Bengaluru FC will face Inter Kashi tomorrow in a crucial Group B encounter at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata with the kick-off scheduled for 7 PM.

A win for Bengaluru will take them to the top of the table with six points, inching closer to the qualification spot from the group. Bengaluru comfortably beat Indian Navy FT in their first match while Inter Kashi played out an entertaining 1-1 draw against Mohammedan SC. Inter Kashi will look to create an upset and go on top of the table with four points.



“I was pleased with what I saw in our performance against Indian Navy, but there is still a lot of work to do. We know that consistency is key in tournaments like the Durand Cup, and Inter Kashi will pose a different challenge. They are a team that performed really well in the I-League last year, and I'm sure this will be a tough game. The boys are focused and ready to give their all," said Bengaluru Head Coach Gerard Zaragoza before the game.



In a 4 PM kick-off tomorrow, ISL side Odisha FC will take on the para-military team Border Security Force XI at SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar. Odisha FC who will be fielding their reserve side will look to start their campaign in Group E with a win.

