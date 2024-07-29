Durand Cup 2024: Mohammedan SC vs Inter Kashi FC ends in a draw

Former champions Mohammedan SC and Durand Cup debutants Inter Kashi FC played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in a Group B encounter of the 133rd IndianOil Durand Cup.

Serbian midfielder Nikola Stojanovic scored for Inter Kashi in the first half while Ashley Alban Koli’s stunning free kick levelled the scores for Mohammedan SC.

Mohammedan SC who fielded their reserve side for the match, were lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation by Head Coach Hakim Ssengendo with Tanmoy Ghosh leading the young side.



Inter Kashi FC Head Coach Arata Izumi named a strong starting eleven with Spaniards Mario Barco Villar and Julen Perez Del Pino leading the attack and Nikola Stojanovic and Indian international Edmund Lalrindika manning the centre of the field.



Both teams took the cautious approach from the start of the game as rain belted down throughout the first half.

Inter Kashi did have the major share of possession, using their experience to good use against a young Mohammedan side.

Both sides were unable to create any clear-cut chances as the two goalkeepers were not tested. Inter Kashi were showing more promise going forward with Edmund Lalrindika and Nikola Stojanovic dominating the midfield and the Serbian midfielder opened the scoring from nowhere.

He received the ball around 30 yards away from goal and his left footed shot along the ground beat the keeper to find the net to open the scoring against his former side.

The youngsters from Mohammedan were showing their intricate team play in patches but they could not convert them into goal scoring opportunities until the end of the first half.



Inter Kashi started the second half on the front foot forcing a save out of Mohammedan goalkeeper Shubajit Bhattacharjee inside the first minute.

The Kolkata club stepped on the gas attacking the Inter Kashi goal with more intent. Tanmoy Ghosh commanded the midfield and linked up play with the attackers, especially Ashley Alban Koli to trouble the Inter Kashi defence. The Captain tested the goalkeeper twice from outside the box, with both efforts being saved.



Mohammedan soon found the equaliser from a stunning free-kick from 25 yards by Ashley Koli. The forward expertly found the net with the Inter Kashi keeper, Shubham Dhas being a mere spectator.

The Kolkata side turned up the heat after the goal for a winner. Israfil Dewan’s attempt from outside the box was saved by the goalkeeper and the rebound was lashed on to by substitute Lalthankima, missing a chance to take the lead.

Mohammedan were looking likely to score the winner among the two sides, but they were not able to convert the half chances created as both teams were content with a point each.



East Bengal to start their campaign tomorrow



East Bengal will start their campaign tomorrow against the Indian Air Force Football Team in a Group A encounter at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. The match is scheduled to kick-off at 7 PM.

