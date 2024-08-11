Durand Cup 2024: Chennaiyin FC come from behind to seal sensational win

Chennaiyin FC came from a goal down to beat Assam Rifles FT 2-1 in the Durand Cup 2024 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium in Jamshedpur on Sunday.

The Marina Machans’ final match of the tournament unfolded dramatically, as late goals from Alexander Romario Jesuraj and Praful V turned the tie in their favour.

Assistant coach Noel Wilson named a largely unchanged side from the previous match against Jamshedpur, with Vincy Barretto’s inclusion from the start the being the only difference.

A patient start aside, the Marina Machans grew into the game as the half progressed. Wilson's side was prudent with the ball, cycling possession before finding the runner in behind with a precision pass.

The passes out from midfield usually found its way to the right flank, an especially fruitful avenue for the Indian Super League (ISL) side during the first half.

Komal Thatal was at the end of Chennaiyin’s best chances in the first half. The winger was twice denied a stunning goal by the fingertips of goalkeeper Shobhan Dev Biswas, while he himself blasted a shot over the bar from close range at the cusp of half-time.

The Marina Machans finished the first half with five shots, two of those on target, and picked up where they had left off immediately after the restart.

With Komal withdrawn for Vivek S, Irfan Yadwad became the main source of Chennaiyin’s attacking threat.

The forward nearly scored the goal of the tournament with a bicycle kick attempt in the 61st minute; four minutes later, he darted in behind the Assam Rifles backline but saw his shot stifled by Biswas.

Assam Rifles took the lead against the run of play in the 76th minute. A dangerous, curling cross from the left eluded bodies in the box and crept toward the far post, where Jefferson Nongrud nudged it in.

The Marina Machans, however, kept working hard to create an opening and were rewarded for their efforts with a spot kick in the 88th minute, following a tackle on Irfan.

With the forward receiving treatment, Romario stepped up to the spot and confidently rolled the ball into the corner, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

With time running out, Irfan drove a shot across the box that Biwas smartly tipped away behind for a corner. From the resulting set-piece, centreback Praful, flicked the ball into the net to sensationally win the match for Chennaiyin.