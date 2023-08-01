Durand Cup 2023: Schedule, groups, venues, live streaming info and All you need to know

The Durand Cup, India's oldest and prestigious football tournament, is back with its 132nd edition with historic inclusion of foreign teams after nearly three decades, promising an exciting spectacle of football action. The tournament will also kick-start the domestic season in India.

With an expanded list of participating teams, including 12 Indian Super League sides, five I-League clubs, five Services teams, and the local club entry Bodoland FC, the competition promises to be tougher than ever.

Fans can expect thrilling clashes, upsets, and heart-stopping moments as each team will vie for supremacy and the chance to etch their name in Indian football history.

Format

The 2023 edition will feature 24 teams and 43 matches, including the final. The tournament has a generous prize pool of INR 89 lakh this year. The group stage matches will run from August 3 to August 22, with teams competing in a single round-robin format. The group toppers will secure automatic qualification to the last eight, the knockouts. The two best second-placed teams from across six groups will make up for the remaining two spots in the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals are scheduled from August 24 to August 27, leading up to the grand finale on September 3. The final is scheduled to start at 4 PM Indian Standard Time at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

Venue

﻿The matches of the Durand Cup will take place across six stadiums in three cities – Kolkata, Guwahati and Kokrajhar. The venues include Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake stadium), Mohun Bagan Ground, East Bengal Ground and Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati and Sports Authority of India Stadium in Kokrajhar.

Groups

The participating teams have been divided into six groups as follows:





Group Teams A Bangladesh Army, East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG, Punjab FC B Indian Navy, Jamshedpur FC, Mohammedan SC, Mumbai City FC C Bengaluru FC, Gokulam Kerala, Indian Air Force, Kerala Blasters D Downtown Heroes, FC Goa, NorthEast United FC, Shillong Lajong E Chennaiyin FC, Delhi FC, Hyderabad FC, Nepal Services F Bodoland, Indian Army, Odisha FC, Rajasthan United

Fixtures

﻿The group stage fixtures are as follows:



Group A

Match Date Time venue Mohun Bagan SG vs Bangladesh Army FT 03.08.2023 18:00 VYBK East Bengal FC vs Bangladesh Army FT 06.08.2023 16:45 VYBK Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC 07.08.2023 18:00 KBK Punjab FC vs Bangladesh Army FT 10.08.2023 18:00 VYBK Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC 12.08.2023 16:45 VYBK East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC 16.08.2023 18:00 KBK

Group B

Match Date Time Venue Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City FC 05.08.2023 16:45 KBK Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC 08.08.2023 18:00 VYBK Mohammedan SC vs Indian Navy 11.08.2023 15:00 KBK Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Navy 17.08.2023 15:00 MBG Mumbai City FC vs Indian Navy 19.08.2023 14:30 VYBK Mohammedan SC vs Jamshedpur FC 20.08.2023 16:45 KBK

Group C

Match Date Time Venue Gokulam Kerala vs Indian Air Force 09.08.2023 16:45 KBK Kerala Blasters vs Gokulam Kerala 13.08.2023 14:30 MBG Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force 14.08.2023 18:00 KBK Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters 18.08.2023 18:00 KBK Kerala Blasters vs Indian Air Force 21.08.2023 15:00 EBG Bengaluru FC vs Gokulam Kerala 22.08.2023 18:00 KBK

Group D

Match Date Time Venue NorthEast United FC vs Shillong Lajong 04.08.2023 18:00 IGAS FC Goa vs Shillong Lajong 08.08.2023 15:00 IGAS NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa 12.08.2023 14:30 IGAS Downtown Heroes vs Shillong Lajong 13.08.2023 16:45 SAI FC Goa vs Downtown Heroes FC 16.08.2023 15:00 IGAS NorthEast United FC vs Downtown Heroes 20.08.2023 14:30 IGAS

Group E

Match Date Time Venue Delhi FC vs Hyderabad FC 06.08.2023 14:30 IGAS Delhi FC vs Tribhuvan Army FC 09.08.2023 14:30 SAI Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC 10.08.2023 15:00 IGAS Chennaiyin FC vs Tribhuvan Army Fc 14.08.2023 15:00 IGAS Delhi FC vs Chennaiyin FC 18.08.2023 15:00 IGAS Hyderabad FC vs Tribhuvan Army FC 22.08.2023 15:00 IGAS

Group F

Match Date Time Venue Bodoland FC vs Rajasthan United 05.08.2023 14:30 SAI Odisha FC vs Indian Army FT 07.08.2023 15:00 SAI Odisha FC vs Rajasthan United 11.08.2023 18:00 SAI Bodoland FC vs Indian Army FT 17.08.2023 18:00 SAI Bodoland FC vs Odisha FC 19.08.2023 16:45 SAI Rajasthan United vs Indian Army FT 21.08.2023 18:00 SAI

The quarterfinals are scheduled from August 24 to August 27, leading up to the final on September 3 at 4 o'clock in the afternoon.

**All timings are in Indian Standard Time.

Live telecast and streaming info

Live telecast of Durand Cup matches will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD and Sony LIV will stream the matches live for those who want to catch the action live on mobile. The Sony Sports Network has secured the broadcasting rights for the Durand Cup for the next two years.