Football

With an expanded list of teams, including international participants, the Durand Cup 2023 promises to be an unforgettable tournament.

Durand Cup 2023: Schedule, groups, venues, live streaming info and All you need to know
By

Aswathy Santhosh

Updated: 1 Aug 2023 6:40 AM GMT

The Durand Cup, India's oldest and prestigious football tournament, is back with its 132nd edition with historic inclusion of foreign teams after nearly three decades, promising an exciting spectacle of football action. The tournament will also kick-start the domestic season in India.

With an expanded list of participating teams, including 12 Indian Super League sides, five I-League clubs, five Services teams, and the local club entry Bodoland FC, the competition promises to be tougher than ever.

Fans can expect thrilling clashes, upsets, and heart-stopping moments as each team will vie for supremacy and the chance to etch their name in Indian football history.

Format

The 2023 edition will feature 24 teams and 43 matches, including the final. The tournament has a generous prize pool of INR 89 lakh this year. The group stage matches will run from August 3 to August 22, with teams competing in a single round-robin format. The group toppers will secure automatic qualification to the last eight, the knockouts. The two best second-placed teams from across six groups will make up for the remaining two spots in the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals are scheduled from August 24 to August 27, leading up to the grand finale on September 3. The final is scheduled to start at 4 PM Indian Standard Time at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

Venue

﻿The matches of the Durand Cup will take place across six stadiums in three cities – Kolkata, Guwahati and Kokrajhar. The venues include Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake stadium), Mohun Bagan Ground, East Bengal Ground and Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati and Sports Authority of India Stadium in Kokrajhar.

Groups

The participating teams have been divided into six groups as follows:


GroupTeams
A

Bangladesh Army, East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG, Punjab FC

B

Indian Navy, Jamshedpur FC, Mohammedan SC, Mumbai City FC

C

Bengaluru FC, Gokulam Kerala, Indian Air Force, Kerala Blasters

D

Downtown Heroes, FC Goa, NorthEast United FC, Shillong Lajong

E

Chennaiyin FC, Delhi FC, Hyderabad FC, Nepal Services

F

Bodoland, Indian Army, Odisha FC, Rajasthan United

Fixtures

﻿The group stage fixtures are as follows:

Group A

MatchDateTimevenue

Mohun Bagan SG vs Bangladesh Army FT

03.08.2023

18:00

VYBK

East Bengal FC vs Bangladesh Army FT

06.08.2023

16:45VYBK

Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC

07.08.2023

18:00KBK

Punjab FC vs Bangladesh Army FT

10.08.2023

18:00VYBK

Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC

12.08.2023

16:45VYBK

East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC

16.08.2023

18:00KBK

Group B

Match

DateTimeVenue

Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City FC

05.08.2023

16:45

KBK

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC

08.08.2023

18:00

VYBK

Mohammedan SC vs Indian Navy

11.08.2023

15:00

KBK

Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Navy

17.08.2023

15:00

MBG

Mumbai City FC vs Indian Navy

19.08.2023

14:30

VYBK

Mohammedan SC vs Jamshedpur FC

20.08.2023

16:45

KBK

Group C

Match

DateTimeVenue

Gokulam Kerala vs Indian Air Force

09.08.2023

16:45

KBK

Kerala Blasters vs Gokulam Kerala

13.08.2023

14:30MBG

Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force

14.08.2023

18:00

KBK

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters

18.08.2023

18:00

KBK

Kerala Blasters vs Indian Air Force

21.08.2023

15:00EBG

Bengaluru FC vs Gokulam Kerala

22.08.2023

18:00

KBK

Group D

MatchDateTimeVenue

NorthEast United FC vs Shillong Lajong

04.08.2023

18:00

IGAS

FC Goa vs Shillong Lajong

08.08.2023

15:00

IGAS

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa

12.08.2023

14:30

IGAS

Downtown Heroes vs Shillong Lajong

13.08.2023

16:45SAI

FC Goa vs Downtown Heroes FC

16.08.2023

15:00

IGAS

NorthEast United FC vs Downtown Heroes

20.08.2023

14:30

IGAS

Group E

MatchDateTimeVenue

Delhi FC vs Hyderabad FC

06.08.2023

14:30IGAS

Delhi FC vs Tribhuvan Army FC

09.08.2023

14:30SAI

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC

10.08.2023

15:00

IGAS

Chennaiyin FC vs Tribhuvan Army Fc

14.08.2023

15:00

IGAS

Delhi FC vs Chennaiyin FC

18.08.2023

15:00

IGAS

Hyderabad FC vs Tribhuvan Army FC

22.08.2023

15:00

IGAS

Group F

MatchDateTimeVenue

Bodoland FC vs Rajasthan United

05.08.2023

14:30

SAI

Odisha FC vs Indian Army FT

07.08.2023

15:00

SAI

Odisha FC vs Rajasthan United

11.08.2023

18:00

SAI

Bodoland FC vs Indian Army FT

17.08.2023

18:00

SAI

Bodoland FC vs Odisha FC

19.08.2023

16:45

SAI

Rajasthan United vs Indian Army FT

21.08.2023

18:00

SAI

The quarterfinals are scheduled from August 24 to August 27, leading up to the final on September 3 at 4 o'clock in the afternoon.

**All timings are in Indian Standard Time.

Live telecast and streaming info

Live telecast of Durand Cup matches will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD and Sony LIV will stream the matches live for those who want to catch the action live on mobile. The Sony Sports Network has secured the broadcasting rights for the Durand Cup for the next two years.

Durand CupIndian Football
