Football
Durand Cup 2023: Schedule, groups, venues, live streaming info and All you need to know
With an expanded list of teams, including international participants, the Durand Cup 2023 promises to be an unforgettable tournament.
The Durand Cup, India's oldest and prestigious football tournament, is back with its 132nd edition with historic inclusion of foreign teams after nearly three decades, promising an exciting spectacle of football action. The tournament will also kick-start the domestic season in India.
With an expanded list of participating teams, including 12 Indian Super League sides, five I-League clubs, five Services teams, and the local club entry Bodoland FC, the competition promises to be tougher than ever.
Fans can expect thrilling clashes, upsets, and heart-stopping moments as each team will vie for supremacy and the chance to etch their name in Indian football history.
Format
The 2023 edition will feature 24 teams and 43 matches, including the final. The tournament has a generous prize pool of INR 89 lakh this year. The group stage matches will run from August 3 to August 22, with teams competing in a single round-robin format. The group toppers will secure automatic qualification to the last eight, the knockouts. The two best second-placed teams from across six groups will make up for the remaining two spots in the quarterfinals.
The quarterfinals are scheduled from August 24 to August 27, leading up to the grand finale on September 3. The final is scheduled to start at 4 PM Indian Standard Time at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.
Venue
The matches of the Durand Cup will take place across six stadiums in three cities – Kolkata, Guwahati and Kokrajhar. The venues include Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake stadium), Mohun Bagan Ground, East Bengal Ground and Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati and Sports Authority of India Stadium in Kokrajhar.
Groups
The participating teams have been divided into six groups as follows:
|Group
|Teams
|A
Bangladesh Army, East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG, Punjab FC
|B
Indian Navy, Jamshedpur FC, Mohammedan SC, Mumbai City FC
|C
Bengaluru FC, Gokulam Kerala, Indian Air Force, Kerala Blasters
|D
Downtown Heroes, FC Goa, NorthEast United FC, Shillong Lajong
|E
Chennaiyin FC, Delhi FC, Hyderabad FC, Nepal Services
|F
Bodoland, Indian Army, Odisha FC, Rajasthan United
Fixtures
The group stage fixtures are as follows:
Group A
|Match
|Date
|Time
|venue
Mohun Bagan SG vs Bangladesh Army FT
03.08.2023
18:00
VYBK
East Bengal FC vs Bangladesh Army FT
06.08.2023
|16:45
|VYBK
Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC
07.08.2023
|18:00
|KBK
Punjab FC vs Bangladesh Army FT
10.08.2023
|18:00
|VYBK
Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC
12.08.2023
|16:45
|VYBK
East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC
16.08.2023
|18:00
|KBK
Group B
Match
|Date
|Time
|Venue
Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City FC
05.08.2023
16:45
KBK
Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC
08.08.2023
18:00
VYBK
Mohammedan SC vs Indian Navy
11.08.2023
15:00
KBK
Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Navy
17.08.2023
15:00
|MBG
Mumbai City FC vs Indian Navy
19.08.2023
14:30
VYBK
Mohammedan SC vs Jamshedpur FC
20.08.2023
16:45
KBK
Group C
Match
|Date
|Time
|Venue
Gokulam Kerala vs Indian Air Force
09.08.2023
|16:45
KBK
Kerala Blasters vs Gokulam Kerala
13.08.2023
|14:30
|MBG
Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force
14.08.2023
|18:00
KBK
Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters
18.08.2023
|18:00
KBK
Kerala Blasters vs Indian Air Force
21.08.2023
|15:00
|EBG
Bengaluru FC vs Gokulam Kerala
22.08.2023
|18:00
KBK
Group D
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Venue
NorthEast United FC vs Shillong Lajong
04.08.2023
|18:00
IGAS
FC Goa vs Shillong Lajong
08.08.2023
|15:00
IGAS
NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa
12.08.2023
|14:30
IGAS
Downtown Heroes vs Shillong Lajong
13.08.2023
|16:45
|SAI
FC Goa vs Downtown Heroes FC
16.08.2023
|15:00
IGAS
NorthEast United FC vs Downtown Heroes
20.08.2023
|14:30
IGAS
Group E
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Venue
Delhi FC vs Hyderabad FC
06.08.2023
|14:30
|IGAS
Delhi FC vs Tribhuvan Army FC
09.08.2023
|14:30
|SAI
Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC
10.08.2023
15:00
IGAS
Chennaiyin FC vs Tribhuvan Army Fc
14.08.2023
15:00
IGAS
Delhi FC vs Chennaiyin FC
18.08.2023
15:00
IGAS
Hyderabad FC vs Tribhuvan Army FC
22.08.2023
15:00
IGAS
Group F
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Venue
Bodoland FC vs Rajasthan United
05.08.2023
14:30
|SAI
Odisha FC vs Indian Army FT
07.08.2023
15:00
|SAI
Odisha FC vs Rajasthan United
11.08.2023
18:00
|SAI
Bodoland FC vs Indian Army FT
17.08.2023
18:00
|SAI
Bodoland FC vs Odisha FC
19.08.2023
16:45
|SAI
Rajasthan United vs Indian Army FT
21.08.2023
18:00
|SAI
**All timings are in Indian Standard Time.
Live telecast and streaming info
Live telecast of Durand Cup matches will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD and Sony LIV will stream the matches live for those who want to catch the action live on mobile. The Sony Sports Network has secured the broadcasting rights for the Durand Cup for the next two years.