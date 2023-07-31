Durand Cup and its cherished legacy: How Asia's oldest football tournament continues to captivate fans

The Durand Cup holds the distinction of being the oldest existing football club tournament in Asia and the third oldest in the world. As the 132nd edition approaches, football enthusiasts eagerly await the kickoff of the tournament, scheduled to begin on August 3, with the final match set for September 3. This prestigious tournament will feature 24 teams, including two foreign teams, and will take place across the cities of Guwahati, Kokrajhar, and Kolkata.



The tournament is named after its founder, Sir Henry Mortimer Durand, who served as the foreign secretary of India from 1884 to 1894. It began as a football tournament for different departments and regiments of the Armed forces of India and the princely states. Sir Henry Mortimer initiated the Durand Football Tournament, now known as the Durand Cup, in Shimla in the year 1888. In 1940, the venue of the tournament was shifted to New Delhi.



Sir Henry Mortimer Durand

Transition to New Delhi and Inclusion of Civilian Teams

As the tournament gained prominence, its stature demanded a larger stage. In 1940, the tournament was relocated from its serene hillside beginnings in Shimla to the bustling capital city of New Delhi. This move aimed to facilitate greater participation and provide football enthusiasts with easier access to the tournament's exhilarating matches.

With most military units dispatched in World War II, the organisers took a strategic step to maintain the level of competition by opening the tournament to civilian teams. This marked a pivotal moment in the tournament's history, as it embraced a broader spectrum of talent and showcased the diversity of footballing skills present in the country. In a historical moment, Mohammedan became the first civilian team to win the tournament at the Irwin Amphitheater, etching their name into the annals of Durand Cup history.

Preservation Amidst Turmoil

Amidst the turmoil of 1947, when India was partitioned, the Durand Cup faced an uncertain fate. It was accidentally discovered in the office of Commander-in-Chief Sir Claude Auchinleck. There were efforts to move the tournament to the newly formed Pakistan, but this move was strongly resisted by the then defence secretary HM Patel. Thanks to his efforts, the Durand Cup remained an eminent feature of Indian football, preserving its legacy and importance in the sporting landscape of the country.

The Durand Trophies

The Durand Cup's early trophy bore a fascinating tale of its own. The first Durand Cup trophy was a silver ball mounted on a wooden stand. This exquisite prize was permanently handed to the Highland Light Infantry after they achieved a hat-trick of titles in 1895. Similarly, the second trophy met the same fate with the Black Watch. After these extraordinary achievements, Sir Mortimer Durand, in his benevolence, provided the current rolling trophy to ensure the perpetual celebration of footballing excellence.

INS Vikrant hosts iconic Durand Cup trophy tour at Kochi. (Photo credit: Sportscomm)

One of the unique aspects of the Durand Cup is the tradition of presenting the winning team with three distinctive trophies:



1. Durand Cup (The Masterpiece): This is the original tournament trophy, which became a rolling trophy since 1965. It symbolises the pinnacle of success in the tournament and holds great historical significance.

2. Shimla Trophy (The Artistry): Donated by the residents of Shimla in 1904, this trophy serves as a testament to the passion and support for the tournament from the local community. Like the Durand Cup, it also started being awarded on a rolling basis since 1965.

3. President's Cup (The Pride): Post-independence, the Viceroy's Trophy was replaced by the President's Cup. It was presented by the first President of India Dr. Rajendra Prasad and continues to be a prestigious rolling trophy.

Records and Milestones

The Durand Cup has witnessed several remarkable records and milestones throughout its long and illustrious history.

Most Wins (16): The record for the most tournament victories is held jointly by two iconic football clubs - Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. They have each secured the title 16 times, showcasing their dominance in the tournament.

East Bengal captain Victor Amalraj and his Mohun Bagan counterpart Shyam Thapa holding aloft the Durand Cup after the trophy was shared by the Calcutta rivals in 1982. (Photo credit: Gautam Roy)

Most Consecutive Wins (4): Several teams share the record for the most consecutive wins, with each of them securing four back-to-back victories. Mohun Bagan achieved this feat in 1963, 1964, 1965, 1984, 1985, and 1986. East Bengal also accomplished this remarkable streak in 1989, 1990, and 1991, while Highland Light Infantry (1893-1895) and Black Watch (1897-1899) achieved the same in the tournament's formative years.



Most Appearances (29): Mohun Bagan boasts the record for the most tournament appearances, having participated 29 times from 1950 to 2022. This demonstrates their consistent commitment to the tournament and their deep-rooted connection with the event.

The Durand Cup has stood the test of time weathering numerous challenges and evolving into a symbol of footballing excellence and tradition in India. From its humble beginnings in Shimla to becoming the oldest football club tournament in Asia, the Durand Cup has played an integral role in shaping Indian football's history. As the 132nd edition unfolds, it continues to captivate fans and players alike, reaffirming its position in the pivot of Indian football with its cherished legacy.