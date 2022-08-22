Durand Cup 2022 LIVE:Hyderabad FC beats TRAU FC 2-0- Results, Updates, Live Blog

Champions of India, Hyderabad FC started Durand Cup 2022 with a win against TRAU FC in Khuman Lampak Stadium, Imphal, Manipur.

HFC beat TRAU 2-0 in a battle which was largely one-sided. Experienced Indian national Halicharan Nazary and new recruit Borja scored the goals for HFC. Their main man Ogbechhe came in the second half and looked in good touch.

With ATK Mohun Bagan, Northeast United FC and Jamshedpur FC losing their games, Hyderabad FC broke the run of ISL teams losing.

