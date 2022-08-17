Durand Cup 2022: Points Table, Groups, Standings

The Durand Cup 2022 sees the participation of 20 teams hailing from different the Indian Super League, I-League, and the Armed Forces. There are four groups with five teams each. The groups are:

Group A: FC Goa, Mohammedan SC, Jamshedpur FC, Bengaluru FC, and Indian Air Force

Group B: East Bengal, ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC, Rajasthan United FC, Indian Navy

Group C: Neroca FC, Trau FC, Hyderabad FC, Chennaiyin FC, Army Red

Group D: Odisha FC, NorthEast United FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Sudeva Delhi FC, Army Green

Here are how the teams stand in the group stage in their respective groups (Last updated after NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC):

Group A Team Matches Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Mohammedan SC 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3 Bengaluru FC 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 Indian Air Force 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jamshedpur FC 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 FC Goa 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0

Group B Team Matches Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points East Bengal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ATK Mohun Bagan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mumbai City FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rajasthan United FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Indian Navy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group C Team Matches Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Chennaiyin FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TRAU FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Neroca FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Army Red 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hyderabad FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0