Football
Durand Cup 2022: Points Table, Groups, Standings
Here is how the teams stand in their respective groups in the Durand Cup 2022.
The Durand Cup 2022 sees the participation of 20 teams hailing from different the Indian Super League, I-League, and the Armed Forces. There are four groups with five teams each. The groups are:
Group A: FC Goa, Mohammedan SC, Jamshedpur FC, Bengaluru FC, and Indian Air Force
Group B: East Bengal, ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC, Rajasthan United FC, Indian Navy
Group C: Neroca FC, Trau FC, Hyderabad FC, Chennaiyin FC, Army Red
Group D: Odisha FC, NorthEast United FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Sudeva Delhi FC, Army Green
Here are how the teams stand in the group stage in their respective groups (Last updated after NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC):
Group A
|
Team
|
Matches Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
Goals For
|
Goals Against
|
Goal Difference
|
Points
|
Mohammedan SC
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
Bengaluru FC
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
Indian Air Force
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Jamshedpur FC
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
-1
|
0
|
FC Goa
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
-2
|
0
Group B
|
Team
|
Matches Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
Goals For
|
Goals Against
|
Goal Difference
|
Points
|
East Bengal
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
ATK Mohun Bagan
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Mumbai City FC
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Rajasthan United FC
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Indian Navy
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Group C
|
Team
|
Matches Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
Goals For
|
Goals Against
|
Goal Difference
|
Points
|
Chennaiyin FC
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
TRAU FC
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Neroca FC
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Army Red
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Hyderabad FC
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Group D
|
Team
|
Matches Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
Goals For
|
Goals Against
|
Goal Difference
|
Points
|
Odisha FC
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
6
|
3
|
Sudeva Delhi FC
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Kerala Blasters FC
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Army Green
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
NorthEast United FC
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
-6
|
0