Football

Durand Cup 2022: Points Table, Groups, Standings

Here is how the teams stand in their respective groups in the Durand Cup 2022.

(Source: 90min)

By

Rajdeep Saha

Published: 17 Aug 2022 4:25 PM GMT

The Durand Cup 2022 sees the participation of 20 teams hailing from different the Indian Super League, I-League, and the Armed Forces. There are four groups with five teams each. The groups are:

Group A: FC Goa, Mohammedan SC, Jamshedpur FC, Bengaluru FC, and Indian Air Force

Group B: East Bengal, ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC, Rajasthan United FC, Indian Navy

Group C: Neroca FC, Trau FC, Hyderabad FC, Chennaiyin FC, Army Red

Group D: Odisha FC, NorthEast United FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Sudeva Delhi FC, Army Green

Here are how the teams stand in the group stage in their respective groups (Last updated after NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC):

Group A

Team

Matches Played

Won

Drawn

Lost

Goals For

Goals Against

Goal Difference

Points

Mohammedan SC

1

1

0

0

3

1

2

3

Bengaluru FC

1

1

0

0

2

1

1

3

Indian Air Force

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Jamshedpur FC

1

0

0

1

1

2

-1

0

FC Goa

1

0

0

1

1

3

-2

0

Group B

Team

Matches Played

Won

Drawn

Lost

Goals For

Goals Against

Goal Difference

Points

East Bengal

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

ATK Mohun Bagan

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Mumbai City FC

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Rajasthan United FC

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Indian Navy

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Group C

Team

Matches Played

Won

Drawn

Lost

Goals For

Goals Against

Goal Difference

Points

Chennaiyin FC

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

TRAU FC

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Neroca FC

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Army Red

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Hyderabad FC

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Group D

Team

Matches Played

Won

Drawn

Lost

Goals For

Goals Against

Goal Difference

Points

Odisha FC

1

1

0

0

6

0

6

3

Sudeva Delhi FC

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Kerala Blasters FC

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Army Green

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

NorthEast United FC

1

0

0

1

0

6

-6

0
Durand Cup ISL I-League Indian Football Football 
