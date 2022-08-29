Durand Cup 2022: Odisha FC stroll past Sudeva Delhi with a comfortable win

Odhisa practically killed the game with three first half goals and it was more the manner in which they got them that perhaps did more damage. It began well though for Sudeva and they were matching the Juggernauts in attack in the first quarter of an hour.

The opening for OFC came in the 19th minute when off a Sahil Panwar corner, Crespo rose to head in despite having markers on the job. OFC had begun to take control.



In the 39th minute, a delightful ball from Raynier Fernandes found Crespo again, but this time he had more to do. He took a few steps forward to shrug off his marker, bent his knees slightly to attack the header low and deflected it from the near post, across the keeper into the far post. It was finishing of the highest quality.

A minute later Nandha Kumar Sekar struck from distance and given that the shot went through a maze of feet, perhaps unsighted Sudeva keeper Kabir Kohli who reacted a tad late to block the shot. The rebound however fell too kindly for Jerry, to miss getting his third of the tournament.

Job done, OFC did sit back a little in the second half and that meant that Sudeva kept trying and perhaps also ended the better of the two sides in the second 45. However, OFC were well in control of the game and closed out for a third successive clean-sheet as well.

