Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: Odisha FC v/s Bengaluru FC- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
Get all the LIVE updates from Odisha FC against Bengaluru FC in the Durand Cup 2022 quarter-final here.
While Mohammedan SC have advanced into the quarter-finals, it's time to look at the Juggernauts take on the Blues to see who makes it to the next stage of the Durand Cup.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates.
Live Updates
- 10 Sep 2022 2:42 PM GMT
End of this half of the extra time.
Can BFC hold on to their slender lead? Or will the Juggernauts take the game to penalties?
- 10 Sep 2022 2:34 PM GMT
90+7- BFC SCORE!!!
Substitutes Faisal Ali, Augustine, and Siva Sakthi combine for this one.
It's Siva who scores the rebound after Ralte makes the save.
OFC 0-1 BFC
- 10 Sep 2022 2:31 PM GMT
90+5- Changes for BFC.
Chhetri, Prabir Das, and Parag come off for Udanta, Siva Sakhti, and Faisal Ali
- 10 Sep 2022 2:23 PM GMT
Full time.
The match goes into extra-time.
- 10 Sep 2022 2:13 PM GMT
85'- Red for Odisha FC player!
Shubham pulls Leon down and he see a second yellow card. He walks off.
Next Story