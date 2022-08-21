Log In
Football

Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: NorthEast United FC v/s Army Green- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog

Get all your LIVE updates around NorthEast United's clash against Army Green in the Durand Cup 2022 here.

ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United come from behind to hurt Bengaluru's playoffs ambition

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-08-21T15:12:44+05:30

NorthEast United FC will be looking to get their first win of the Durand Cup 2022 campaign after their humiliating 6-0 defeat to Odisha FC in their tournament opener.

On the other hand, the Armed forces have been a tough cookie in all their matches, and Army Green will be a similar force to reckon with.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates from what promises to be an exciting match-up.

Live Updates

Northeast United FC Durand Cup Indian Football Football 
