Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: NorthEast United FC v/s Army Green- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
Get all your LIVE updates around NorthEast United's clash against Army Green in the Durand Cup 2022 here.
NorthEast United FC will be looking to get their first win of the Durand Cup 2022 campaign after their humiliating 6-0 defeat to Odisha FC in their tournament opener.
On the other hand, the Armed forces have been a tough cookie in all their matches, and Army Green will be a similar force to reckon with.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates from what promises to be an exciting match-up.
Live Updates
- 21 Aug 2022 9:42 AM GMT
9'- ARMY GREEN TAKE THE LEAD!!!
Skipper Lalawmkima stretches out to receive a chipped ball, but in the process chips the ball over the goalkeeper for a delightful finish.
Army Green 1-0 NorthEast United
- 21 Aug 2022 9:36 AM GMT
5'- Sumesh's header just wide!
Simple but effective play from Army Green but the header isn't converted.
- 21 Aug 2022 9:35 AM GMT
3'- Lively start from both sides.
NorthEast trying the long-ball tactic while the Army side trying to stitch up passes.
- 21 Aug 2022 9:32 AM GMT
Did you know?
Army Green were the Durand Cup champions back in 2016.
- 21 Aug 2022 9:00 AM GMT
Welcome to the LIVE blog!!!
NorthEast United are up against Army Green. Can the ISL outfit get their account going in the Durand Cup 2022?
Stay tuned to find out!