Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: Neroca FC v/s Chennaiyin FC- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
Get all your LIVE updates around Neroca's clash against Chennaiyin FC right here.
It's a decider as Neroca FC face Chennaiyin FC as the winner will get a ticket to the quarter-finals! Who will book their place in the next stage?
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates!
Live Updates
- 5 Sep 2022 12:45 PM GMT
15'- THAPA SCORESSS!!!
It's Anirudh Thapa with the goal to give Chennaiyin the lead in this all-important match.
NFC 0-1 CFC
- 5 Sep 2022 12:43 PM GMT
13'- FIZZING SHOT!
Neroca's Jakhonov hits a thumping strike which hits the upright! What a strike!
- 5 Sep 2022 12:38 PM GMT
8'- Close one for CFC!
Ninthoi runs down the right flank and cuts it back, but no CFC player can finish it.
- 5 Sep 2022 12:00 PM GMT
Welcome to the LIVE blog!
Lineups will be in shortly!
Next Story