Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: Mohammedan Sporting defeat Jamshedpur FC 3-0 - Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
Get all your LIVE updates from Mohammedan Sporting's match against Jamshedpur FC in the Durand Cup 2022 here.
While Mohammedan will be looking to carry on their winning form, a young Jamshedpur FC side will be hoping for their first win in the tournament against a much-experienced team.
- 21 Aug 2022 2:22 PM GMT
But it an easy and breezy win for Mohammedan FC!! THEY WIN!
Jamshedpur FC put up a strong fight but it was the superior Mohammedan FC who get an easy 3-0 win as they had better possession, smarter strategy throughout!
The winning streak continues!
- 21 Aug 2022 2:03 PM GMT
ANOTHER GOAL FOR MSC HERE!!! STUNNING PLAY!
It is Faiaz who joins the party now as they score 2 goals under 2 minutes!
Marcus Joseph assists both Abhishek Halder and now, Faiaz so well and we have goals!
Beautiful stuff as the crowd goes bonkers in Kolkata!
- 21 Aug 2022 1:59 PM GMT
AND BLACK PANTHERS SCORES NOW! MSC LEADS 2-0!
What a stunning, cheeky goal from Abhishek Halder here!
