Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: Mohammedan SC v/s Bengaluru FC- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
Get all your LIVE updates from Mohammedan SC against Bengaluru FC here.
While both teams have already made it to the next stage, winning this match will be a statement of power and intent by either team. If nothing else, goals galore will surely be the main talking point of this fixture.
Live Updates
- 2 Sep 2022 1:37 PM GMT
47'- Mawia saves!!
Suresh takes a shot from a distance which receives a matching save from the MDSC goalie.
- 2 Sep 2022 1:19 PM GMT
HALF TIME
MDSC 1-0 BFC
- 2 Sep 2022 1:10 PM GMT
40'- Chhetri lets one fly!
The skipper takes one on the volley but the ball just goes past the goal.
- 2 Sep 2022 1:08 PM GMT
38'- What a miss!
Hira Mondal puts the ball on a platter for Roy Krishna, but the forward couldn't judge the bounce and shoots it above the target.
