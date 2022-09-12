Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: Hyderabad FC v/s Rajasthan United FC- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
Get all your LIVE updates around the quarter-final between Rajasthan and Hyderabad here.
One last spot in the Durand Cup 2022 is up for grabs. Will the team that upsets, Rajasthan United FC, keep creating history and go through, or will veteran side Hyderabad FC continue with their good form?
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates!
Live Updates
- 12 Sep 2022 1:58 PM GMT
68'- GOAL FOR HYDERABAD!
Within moments of coming on, Hali Charan puts in a curling cross as Siverio puts the ball inside the net.
HFC 3-1 RUFC
- 12 Sep 2022 1:57 PM GMT
68'- Changes for Hyderabad
Nikhil and Hali Charan come on for Chhangte and Yasir
- 12 Sep 2022 1:47 PM GMT
58'- Changes for Rajasthan United.
Barboza comes on for Youseff.
Horam comes on as well.
- 12 Sep 2022 1:20 PM GMT
HALF TIME.
Akash Mishra's sensational strike at the fag end of the first half means Hyderabad leads Rajasthan going into the second half. All for RUFC to do!
HT: HFC 2-1 RUFC
