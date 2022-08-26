Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: Hyderabad FC v/s Chennaiyin FC- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
Get all your LIVE updates around Hyderabad's clash against Chennaiyin in the Durand Cup 2022 here.
Join us for the LIVE coverage of Hyderabad FC against Chennaiyin FC in a Group C fixture of the Durand Cup 2022. Stay tuned for all the updates!
Live Updates
- 26 Aug 2022 10:18 AM GMT
Half time.
A late first half goal from Anirtudh Thapa means Chennai lead Hyderabad into half time.
HT: HFC 0-1 CFC
- 26 Aug 2022 10:14 AM GMT
42'- Thapa scores!!!
A cross-field pass was brought down by a skillful Thapa who passes the ball past Kattimani inside Hyderabad's goal.
HFC 0-1 CFC
