:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: East Bengal v/s ATK Mohun Bagan- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog

Get all your LIVE updates from East Bengal against ATK Mohun Bagan in the Durand Cup 2022 here.

Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: East Bengal v/s ATK Mohun Bagan- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
X
Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-08-28T18:30:31+05:30

The historic Kolkata derby is back once again, this time in the Durand Cup 2022. Both East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking to get their first win of the cup as the footballing giants lock horn in this excitement fixture.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates.

Live Updates

>Load More
East Bengal ATK Mohun Bagan mohun bagan Durand Cup Indian Football Football 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X