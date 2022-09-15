Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: Bengaluru FC beat Hyderabad FC to reach final- Highlights
An own goal was enough for the Blues to advance into the final.
It is Mumbai City FC against Bengaluru FC in the final of the Durand Cup. A stellar defensive performance from the blues and an own goal meant that Ogbeche and co. were kept at bay and silent throughout the match.
Read on to know what transpired in the match!
Live Updates
- 15 Sep 2022 2:30 PM GMT
Full time!
An own goal and a stellar Gurpreet Singh Sandhu performance carries Bengaluru to the final!
FT: BFC 1-0 HFC
Next Story