Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: Bengaluru FC beat Hyderabad FC to reach final- Highlights

An own goal was enough for the Blues to advance into the final.

Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-09-15T20:05:50+05:30

It is Mumbai City FC against Bengaluru FC in the final of the Durand Cup. A stellar defensive performance from the blues and an own goal meant that Ogbeche and co. were kept at bay and silent throughout the match.

Read on to know what transpired in the match!

