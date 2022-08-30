:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: FC Goa stage comeback to draw 2-2 with Bengaluru FC- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog

FC Goa fight back tremendously to eke out a point against the Blues.

Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: FC Goa stage comeback to draw 2-2 with Bengaluru FC- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
X

Muhammed Nemil. (Courtesy: FC Goa Media)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-08-30T17:01:27+05:30

While the draw means that Bengaluru FC's qualification into the quarter-finals of the Durand Cup 2022, credit must be given to the youngsters of FC Goa who made sure they did not bow out of the competition without a fight.

First half goals from Sunil Chhetri and Siva Sakhti kept the Blues at a comfortable position. However, the Gaurs had other plans as goals from Buam and captain Lesly secured a hard-fought and deserved point from the match.

Live Updates

>Load More
Durand Cup Bengaluru FC FC Goa Indian Football Football 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X