Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: FC Goa stage comeback to draw 2-2 with Bengaluru FC- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog

While the draw means that Bengaluru FC's qualification into the quarter-finals of the Durand Cup 2022, credit must be given to the youngsters of FC Goa who made sure they did not bow out of the competition without a fight.

First half goals from Sunil Chhetri and Siva Sakhti kept the Blues at a comfortable position. However, the Gaurs had other plans as goals from Buam and captain Lesly secured a hard-fought and deserved point from the match.

