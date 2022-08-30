Football
Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: FC Goa stage comeback to draw 2-2 with Bengaluru FC- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
FC Goa fight back tremendously to eke out a point against the Blues.
While the draw means that Bengaluru FC's qualification into the quarter-finals of the Durand Cup 2022, credit must be given to the youngsters of FC Goa who made sure they did not bow out of the competition without a fight.
First half goals from Sunil Chhetri and Siva Sakhti kept the Blues at a comfortable position. However, the Gaurs had other plans as goals from Buam and captain Lesly secured a hard-fought and deserved point from the match.
Live Updates
- 30 Aug 2022 11:24 AM GMT
FULL TIME!
FC Goa eke out an excellent point from being 2-0 down to Bengaluru FC!
FT: BFC 2-2 FCG
- 30 Aug 2022 11:10 AM GMT
80'- FC Goa looking the better side at the moment.
Tackles, turning away from opposition players. The young Gaurs are going for the win in the last 10 minutes of the game.
- 30 Aug 2022 10:52 AM GMT
63'- FC GOA EQUALISE!!!
The comeback is complete! Substitute Vasim puts a through ball to captain Lesly who passes the ball through the legs of Amrit Gope.
BFC 2-2 FCG