Football
Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: Kerala Blasters v Odisha FC- Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the Durand Cup 2022 clash of Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC.
It is an all-ISL clash between the tuskers from Kerala and the juggernauts from Odisha. Odisha FC started their campaign with a resounding 6-0 win against Northeast United FC while Kerala Blasters struggled in a 1-1 draw against Sudeva Delhi FC.
It will be interesting to see how the young team of Kerala Blasters take on the Odisha FC.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 23 Aug 2022 12:28 PM GMT
Thank You for joining our coverage.
- 23 Aug 2022 11:33 AM GMT
Odisha FC moves to the top of the table.
Odisha FC had a comfortable win against Kerala Blasters here. Kerala was compact in defence but they eventually cracked under the pressure by the attackers of Odisha.
Issac and Crespo scored for Odisha while Nandha Kumar and Jerry missed some golden chances.
