'Happy for the first win but we have to stay humble,' says East Bengal player Himanshu Jangra after defeating Mumbai City

Emami East Bengal (EEB) became the second team of Super Saturday to finish on a high, getting the better of Mumbai City FC (MCFC) 4-3 in an exciting Group B encounter of the Durand Cup, at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK) here in the city. Sumit Passi and Cleiton Silva got two goals each for EEB while Lallianzuala Chhangte had a brace as well for MCFC, where a crazy first half saw six of the seven goals being scored. Greg Stewart scored the other goal for MCFC.

"I'm happy for our first win, but we have to stay humble going into the new season. I'll be going into the national team camp with a smiling face and I'll work harder and give my best for this beautiful Red and Gold jersey," said youngster Himanshu Jangra on the win.

It was a frantic start to the game. Cleiton Silva had his first shot on target in the 17th minute which Nawaz saved but seconds later Semboi Haokip snatched the ball in the middle of the MCFC half and played Jerry down the left just outside the box. The Mizo left wing-back drove in and delivered a cross which found Sumit Passi unmarked on the far post. His header back across the keeper found the target for EEB's first of the tournament.

Passi had scored the own goal which brought his team down against arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan and it was a redemption of sorts. Good things tend to come in pairs and minutes later EEB were 2-0 up. Ahmed Jahouh fouled Cleiton Silva in a dangerous position just outside the box. The former Bengaluru player executed perfectly from the free-kick with a right-footed curler, which had Nawaz at full-stretch but still not able to keep it out.

The Brazilian could have had his second just three minutes later as he broke through from just inside his own half with a blistering run past Mandar, but his angled right-footer missed the keeper as well as the right upright by a whisker.



It was a crazy 20 minutes after that which saw two goalkeeping blunders and four more goals being scored, one by the Red & Golds and three by the Islanders.

Greg Stewart scored a crisp volley from a Pereyra Diaz chest-down and reduced the deficit.

Soon it was 3-1 as Cleiton began a move and played Sumit Passi on the right flank. The India international's attempt at a probable cross was directed at goal and Nawaz fumbled to see the ball go in.

MCFC then struck twice through Lallianzuala Chhangte, who joined Hyderabad's Bart Ogbeche on top of the tournament's highest scorer list.



First, in the 36th minute, it was an attempted long ranger which Kamaljit misjudged, for the ball to find its target.

Seven minutes later, Greg Stewart attempted a shot from distance as well. This time Kamaljit brought off a good save, but only managed to parry it towards an onrushing Bipin Singh, who cut back for Chhangte to blast it in on the turn with his left.

Both the coaches made their changes as well. EEB's Stephen Constantine brought on Eliandro, Amarjit Kiyam, Sarthak Golui and Himanshu Jangra, while Des Buckingham got in Vignesh and Gurkirat. But the deadlock remained.

Till the 81st minute that is when EEB finally broke through. It was off a counterattack started by Cleiton himself and he played Amarjit Kiyam down the left flank. The former under-17 India captain made ground with space and put in a cross which Nawaz could only get a hand on to. Both Eliandro and Cleiton were at hand, but the latter got to it first and stabbed the fourth and his second of the game, into the back of the net.

