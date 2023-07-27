India's group for FIFA World Cup qualifiers revealed

Indian football team is gearing up for the much-anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, and the excitement has reached new heights with the revelation of the draws for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) qualifiers.

The official draw for the first two rounds of the AFC World Cup qualifiers took place on July 27, 2023, at the Asian Football Confederation house in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The draw laid the foundation for an intense and fiercely competitive qualification process that promises to captivate fans and inspire footballing nations across Asia.

Round 1 Fixtures

Afghanistan vs. Mongolia, Maldives vs. Bangladesh, Singapore vs. Guam, Yemen vs. Sri Lanka, Myanmar vs. Macau, Cambodia vs. Pakistan, Chinese Taipei vs. Timor-Leste, Indonesia vs. Brunei Darussalam, Hong Kong, China vs. Bhutan, Nepal vs. Laos

Indian Men's Team(Round 2)

Group A: Qatar, India, Kuwait, Afghanistan/ Mongolia

India will take on Kuwait on November 16 and Qatar on November 21

The Format

FIFA's decision to expand the tournament to a 48-team format means that the AFC will see a historic increase in representation, offering more opportunities for footballing nations across the continent.

With 45 member associations under its umbrella, the AFC is set to send a record number of teams to compete in the 2026 World Cup. In the previous edition of the tournament, the AFC witnessed six of its teams showcase their talent on the global stage – the highest number to date. However, the expansion to 48 teams will now allow eight-and-a-half AFC teams to participate, presenting a significant milestone in the region's footballing journey.

In Round 1 of the qualifiers, the 18 lowest-ranked teams according to the FIFA rankings were paired off, creating nine thrilling matchups. These teams will clash in home-and-away matches on October 12 and October 17, 2023, with the victorious sides advancing to Round 2, ready to take on the next challenge.

Round 2 will see the winners from Round 1 join the remaining 27 AFC teams, resulting in a total of 36 formidable contenders. These teams will be divided into nine groups, each consisting of four teams. The round-robin format will require teams to face off against each other in home-and-away matches from November 2023 to June 2024, intensifying the race for World Cup qualification.

The stakes will be higher than ever as the third round approaches. The nine group winners and the runners-up from Round 2 will form a select group of 18 teams. These qualified teams will then be divided into three groups of six teams each, and their fate will be determined through a final round of matches.

The journey to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is not just about reaching the pinnacle of football; it is an opportunity for Indian football to grow, develop, and leave a mark on the global stage.

With the draws revealed and the path to the World Cup set, anticipation is building, and the countdown to the qualifiers has begun.