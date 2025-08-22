Downtown Heroes FC clinch Kashmir U19 Girls’ Football title

Downtown Heroes FC were crowned champions of the Kashmir U19 Girls’ Football Tournament after defeating Comrade FC 11-0 in the final league match at Srinagar on Friday. The win capped off a season in which the side remained unbeaten and maintained clean sheets throughout.

The competition, part of the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) 2024–25 season, featured young players from across Kashmir. It concluded with Downtown Heroes topping the standings, followed by Comrade FC as runners-up and Kashmir Arrows FC, who beat Kashmir Harvard 3-1, in third place.

Downtown Heroes coach Nadiya Nighat, Kashmir’s first female football coach, credited the players’ commitment. “This victory is a testament to our team’s hard work. The girls have learned the true value of teamwork, discipline, and pushing their limits,” she said. Team captain Fadilah added that lifting the trophy without conceding a goal reflected the squad’s focus and preparation.

The final day of the league was attended by Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse and J&K Sports Council Secretary Nuzhat Gul, providing encouragement for both finalists.

The Kashmir leg was one part of RFYS Season 8, which is being held across football hubs including Delhi, Punjab, Kochi, Malappuram, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, and Meghalaya. Competitions are being held in five categories, ranging from U7 to U13, with 40 teams taking part.

The 2025 season highlighted the growth of girls’ football in Kashmir, offering a structured platform for competition and development at the grassroots level.