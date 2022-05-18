"Disappointed that Stimac doesn't include I-League players in India team": Gokulam Kerala coach

Gokulam Kerala FC coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese said that he is disappointed with Indian national team coach Igor Stimac's decision to not include any I-League player in the national set-up. The gaffer who led his side to a crushing 4-2 win over Indian Super League (ISL) giants ATK Mohun Bagan in their maiden AFC Cup outing on Wednesday, expressed his thoughts in the post-match conference. "I am disappointed at Stimac's decision of not including I-LEAGUE players," said.

Igor Stimac had mentioned previously that I-League players won't be considered for national team selection. Today the I-League champions comprehensively defeated the biggest ISL heavyweights. Luka Majcen was the star of the match who scored a brace (50', 65') while Rishad (57') and Jithin (89') scored a piece each. Pritam Kotal (53') and Liston Colaco (80') were on target for the Mariners through set-pieces.

The GKFC manager from Italy also pointed out that they had a comparatively easier outing against ATK Mohun Bagan today, than the I-League side Real Kashmir Fc who was fighting for relegation. "Real Kashmir who were fighting for relegation gave us more problems than ATK Mohun Bagan, I want to show this to the Association," pointed out Annese.

He added that Luka Majcen, who was the hero of tonight's match, scoring two goals and an assist is a player who deserves to play in the ISL.

After a splendid start in their debut AFC Cup campaign, Gokulam Kerala FC now will move on to play their group stage fixtures against Maziya on May 21 and Basundhara Kings on May 24.
















