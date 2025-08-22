From newcomers to finalists: Diamond Harbour FC’s fairytale Durand Cup run

In what has been a fairytale journey, debutants Diamond Harbour FC have stormed into the final of the prestigious Durand Cup under the guidance of their Spanish head coach Kibu Vicuna.

For the club, which was only founded five years ago with the dream of reaching the top tier of Indian football, this achievement marks a historic milestone.

Having already battled four and beaten three ISL sides on their way to the final, Vicuña describes the achievement as a proud moment but insists the journey is far from over, saying, “We are really happy to be in the final, but we want to continue fighting and give our hundred percent.”

The semifinal victory over East Bengal was a defining moment for Diamond Harbour, with Vicuña praising his players for their discipline and belief.

“East Bengal is a fantastic team with some of the best players and a talented coaching staff. This time we won, but we respect them very much,” he said.

For the Spaniard, what sets this group apart is not just their talent, but their mindset, hunger, and unity; values that have kept the team grounded throughout the competition. “Sometimes discipline and happiness in the dressing room are as important as tactics on the pitch,” Vicuña reflected, underlining how a positive culture has fueled their momentum.

Vicuña emphasizes that confidence has been the key to keeping a relatively inexperienced squad motivated on such a big stage. “In life it’s very important to have self-confidence and also belief in the group. Just because there are new players doesn’t mean they are not good enough. They are improving every day and proving they are ready to fight at the highest level.”

The coach admitted that juggling two squads — one for the Calcutta Football League and one for the Durand Cup — wasn’t easy, but consistency in philosophy and tactical discipline helped integrate players seamlessly.

His philosophy of possession-based football, coupled with tactical awareness and a strong team spirit built on values of respect, hard work, and gratitude, has shaped Diamond Harbour’s meteoric rise. He has also ensured that the squad blends youthful energy with the experience of seasoned professionals like Luka Majcen and Jobby Justin, creating balance across the pitch.

For Indian football, Diamond Harbour’s story sends out a powerful message, that with belief, planning, and determination, even a relatively new team can achieve the extraordinary. “Everything is possible in football if you fight and stick to your plan. Not always the favorites win,” Vicuña reflects.

He also stressed humility as a key ingredient for success: “We know NorthEast are the champions, a fantastic team with a great coach, but we will play our cards with ambition and respect.” Ahead of the final against defending champions NorthEast United, the coach remains humble but ambitious, promising to approach the biggest match in the club’s history with both respect and the determination to win.

Looking ahead, Vicuña sees this Durand Cup run as a stepping stone towards bigger ambitions. After winning the I-League 2 title and earning promotion to the I-League, the club now has its sights firmly set on the I-League championship and, eventually, promotion to the ISL. “Our goals are always the same, to succeed in every tournament we play. But for now, all focus is on tomorrow’s final. After that, we’ll dream of the I-League and the ISL,” he concluded.

For Diamond Harbour, the journey has only just begun. Yet, for now, their historic debut-season appearance in the final of Asia’s oldest football tournament stands as a testament to belief, discipline, and the magic of football.

No matter the result on Saturday, Diamond Harbour have already written themselves into Indian football folklore.